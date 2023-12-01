The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved the expulsion of Congressman George Santos, after an Ethics Committee report accused him of squandering money donated by voters on casinos, luxury stores and fraudulent investments. Santos’ expulsion was approved with 314 votes in favor, including 104 of his fellow Republican Party members, and 114 against.

Only five other congressmen have been expelled in the history of the United States: three in 1861 because they fought on the side of the Confederates in the Civil War, two more in 1980 and 2002 because they were convicted of corruption. Santos is the first to be expelled without a conviction in court. But the Commission’s extensive report was very detailed and Santos, a New York congressman in his first legislature, had already created controversy when it was discovered that his biography was full of invented information. Now it will be up to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, to call elections for the vacant seat, in what could be an opportunity for the Democrats to reduce the slim Republican majority.