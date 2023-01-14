New option excludes the need to go to the electoral registry office or bank branch and also allows payment by card

Voters who are indebted to Electoral Justice can pay off the debt by Pix or credit card. Payment is made directly to site of Justice through the PagSeguro platform.

Those who opt for Pix can choose to pay for a QR Code, which is valid for 24 hours, or with a random key, which must be copied and pasted into the bank’s app preferably. In cases of payment with a credit card, the voter is directed to the Mercado Pago or PicPay platform.

The novelty prevents voters from having to go to a bank branch in person to make the payment. Those who prefer to pay off the debt physically can still carry out the process at an electoral notary. Since November 2022, payment via Pix has also been released in cartories.

Eligible voters are indebted to the Electoral Justice who:

did not vote and did not justify their absence for 3 consecutive elections, considering each shift;

people who were absent from electoral work, such as the polling station; and

carried out the electoral enlistment outside the legal period provided for in article 8 of the Electoral Code (Law No. 4.737/1965).

The current fine for late electoral registration cannot be paid by these means.

How to consult debts

It is possible to find out if there are fines through the website of Consultation of electoral debtson the websites of the Regional Electoral Courts and on the page Voter self-service – Net Title. To consult the debits, simply fill in the requested fields with the same data registered in the electoral register.