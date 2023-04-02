Service launched by TSE allows discharge certificate to be made immediately if payment is made via PIX

The CGE (Corregedoria Geral Eleitoral) of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) launched an electoral fine payment service with automatic write-off of the debt. Since March 24, voters who have stopped voting and have not justified their absence from the polls can settle the debt and issue the electoral discharge in a few minutes.

With automatic transaction registration, the discharge certificate can be made immediately if payment is made via Pix. According to the GRU (Union Collection Guide), it will be necessary to wait for the bank clearing deadline. All without having to go to the office.

With the system, as soon as the voter pays the electoral fine at the banking institution, the information will automatically go to the Electoral Court.

Thus, in addition to allowing this type of pending issue to be resolved without leaving home, the novelty will provide less expense with the use of paper, as well as reduce the need for physical space for filing receipts and the use of extra workforce to adjustment of the situation in the register of the voter.

Numbers

From March 24th until 12:00 on Monday (27.Mar.2023), 53% of the total payments were downloaded automatically. Before the system, the registry office was completely responsible for this demand. Now, the CGE-TSE resolves more than half of the requests, including those from the electorate who did not attend the polls in the last elections.

In the first 24 hours of operation, 11,551 fines had been automatically written off, which benefited a total of 6,959 voters. In almost 96 hours, approximately 25,800 absences from the polls had already been regularized.

It is important to highlight that, in cases such as those requiring judicial analysis, the voter will have to wait to find out whether the debt can be resolved automatically or only manually.

Integration

CGE advisor Alan Rosetti points out that automation is the result of meticulous prioritization work carried out between CGE and Secad/STI (Elector Registration Section of the Information Technology Secretariat).

“It represents our full commitment to the digital transformation of electoral services. With this innovation, it was possible to meet one of the most important demands brought by the Regional Corregedorias and simplify the process of obtaining electoral discharge”he said.

Requirements

The automatic write-off applies exclusively to fines for absence from the polls owed by voters or voters in good standing. Thus, the person cannot have missed the call to be a pollster and cannot have the title cancelled, that is, the electoral registration must be in the “regular” situation.

If there is more than one pendency due to absence from the polls in the profile, payment must be made in full, at once, and must correspond to the exact amount of the debit. The payment with a greater or partial amount will not receive automation, even if the sum settles the entire amount due.

To consult pending electoral debts, simply access the settlement of fines on the TSE Portal or the Electoral self-service.

The portal makes it possible to issue the Union Collection Guide (GRU) free of charge for the settlement of electoral fines.

The voter does not need to prove the remission of the debt at the registry office, as proof of payment will be made automatically, through the Elo System, within 48 hours after collection, the time for clearing a bank slip in the banking network. And, if payment is made with Pix or credit card, discharge will take place automatically, in a few seconds.

Agility

The service has already been used by voters even abroad. In one of the cases, via Electoral Self-Service, a voter obtained the discharge certificate over the internet through a fully automated and agile procedure, with the discharge of the fine and the issuance of the certificate in minutes. Follow the timeline of the voter’s demand on March 24, 2023:

00:01:16 – issuance of the fine via Net Title;

00:24:54 – payment of the fine via Pix;

00:24:57 – automatic inclusion of the payment of the fine;

00:27:58 – issue of the discharge certificate on the internet.

Servant of Secad/STI, Gilvandro Lira stated that it is the 1st time in history that a voter makes a complete cycle of payment without the intervention of a collaborator of the Electoral Justice.

“From checking the history, issuing the fine, receiving and checking the payment, to reflecting on the voter’s history and issuing the discharge certificate. It’s a breakthrough”he declared.

In addition to the agility of the service provided to female and male voters, the new functionality is strategic for making better use of the Electoral Justice workforce, since, eliminating manual entry, civil servants and collaborators will be able to dedicate themselves to tasks in which human action is required. is much more necessary, said the secretary of the CGE, Roberta Gresta.

“We are talking, in the medium term, of millions of manual operations that will no longer need to be done”he stated.

With information from TSE