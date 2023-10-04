Voters flocked to the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center (Expo) to vote in the Federal National Council elections and choose their candidate for council membership, minutes before the start of the first day of early voting, as the center witnessed a remarkable turnout from senior citizens and people of determination to choose their candidate and vote in the elections.

A member of the Ras Al Khaimah Elections Committee, Ahmed Obaid Al Tunaiji, told Emirates Al Youm that the voting process in the Federal National Council elections does not take more than two minutes from the time the voter enters the center, performs a facial fingerprint, and uses the electronic system to choose his candidate in the elections.

He added that all members of the Election Committee were present in order to help voters complete the election process smoothly, as senior citizens were helped to complete the procedures, and people of determination were assisted to cast their votes verbally and confidentially to the Chairman of the Election Center Committee or one of its members who is delegated by the Chairman of the Committee, according to Approved voting system.

He explained that the Expo Elections Center witnessed an early arrival of voters minutes before the center opened for voting, which indicates a broad culture among citizens to participate in the electoral process, noting that all appropriate measures were taken to make the election process a success during the two days of early voting.