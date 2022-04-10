This Sunday’s presidential elections had a 65% turnout among 48.7 million voters; in 2017, it was 69.42%

The presence of the French in the presidential election this Sunday (10.Apr.2022) was the lowest since 2002, second the French Ministry of the Interior.

The attendance percentage was, until 17:00 (local time, 12:00 GMT), from 65% of voters this year. France has today 48.7 million people eligible to vote.

Although voting is not mandatory in the country, the history of French electoral presence in the 5th Republic, which began in 1958, used to approach the range of 70% participation, with the exception of the 2002 election.

Here are the turnout data for the last 4 elections:

2017: 69.42%;

2012: 70.59%;

2007: 73.63%;

2002: 58.45%.

The polls began to receive the first votes at 8:00 am (03:00 GMT). They close at 8pm (3pm GMT), when the preliminary results will be released.

In France, the electoral process is not digital. Use paper and pen. French law also requires the voter to register a vote after the ballot has been deposited in the ballot box.

The expectation is that the 2nd round will be played between the current French president Emmanuel Macron and the leader of the National Regroupment party, Marine Le Pen. The contest will take place on April 24. The inauguration of the new mandate will take place on May 13.