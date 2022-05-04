Anyone who wants to vote in the October elections has until today (4) to issue or regularize the voter registration card. This is the legal deadline for the Electoral Court to complete the registration of the entire electorate eligible to vote in the elections.

through the site official Net Titleit is possible to check pending issues in the voter registration card, request the first copy of the document, transfer the voting municipality and change personal data.

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), all citizens who make the requests until 23:59 this Wednesday will be answered. The court clarifies that it is necessary to wait for the analysis of requests, which must be answered within 30 days. THE progress of requests can also be followed on the internet.

The regularization system registered a record of hits in recent days, when around 1 million hits were recorded.

As of this Thursday (5), the electoral register will be closed and changes to voter data will not be allowed. On July 11, the TSE will disclose the number of voters eligible to vote in this year’s election.

The first round will be held on October 2, when voters go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies. An eventual runoff for the presidential race and state governments will be on October 30th.

