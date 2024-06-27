Iranian voters go to the polls on Friday (28) to elect a new president after the unexpected death of Ibrahim Raisi in a plane crash last month, which forced the country to bring forward the vote for the second most important position in the country, after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who acts as head of state with broad powers.

The election, which was expected only for next year, comes at a critical time for the country, which is facing internal tensions, such as the uncertainty over the succession of Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, as well as an external crisis involving Israel’s war against Hamas, of which Tehran is indirectly part, and growing international pressure over its nuclear program.

Other issues that have marked the electoral period and caused population apathy are the poor economic situation and social repression.

Friday’s presidential election is tightly controlled by Khamenei, who has put his hardline allies ahead of the race for the job.

According to information from the agency Reutersthe imminent succession of the anti-Western supreme leader is the main concern of Iran’s clerical elite.

The Council of Guardians, a body of clergy and jurists aligned with the ayatollah, approved five hard-line candidates and one low-profile moderate candidate from an initial group of 80.

The most prominent candidates among hardliners are Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of parliament and former head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, and Saeed Jalili, the country’s former nuclear negotiator.

In the Tehran government, the role of the presidency is limited, with the supreme leader being the true head of state and the country’s highest political and religious authority.

The Iranian constitution places the president as the second highest authority. Unlike the supreme leader, whose position is for life, the presidential term lasts four years.

His functions revolve around the leadership of the executive branch. His powers are limited by the clerics and conservatives in Iran’s power structure and by the highest authority, in this case Ali Khamenei.

The presidency is responsible for managing the country’s internal government and foreign relations.

Two candidates announced their withdrawal from the election on Thursday (27). Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and Interior Ministry leader Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi also withdrew from the campaign.

Local polls point to a possible second round within a week, as they all indicate that no candidate will obtain 50% of the necessary votes.

The outstanding candidates

Former Revolutionary Guard general, former police chief, former Tehran mayor and speaker of Parliament Qalibaf emphasized his executive experience and promised a “proud” Iran as well as a new nuclear deal with the West, albeit with nuances.

At 62, he appeals to non-ideological young people, that is, those not interested in Islam but who place more importance on economic issues, and is remembered in Tehran as a “good mayor”.

On the more fundamentalist spectrum, his rival is Saeed Jalili, the country’s former nuclear negotiator who, at 58, is seen as a product of the Islamic Revolution and opposes the West.

At the other end of the spectrum is cardiac surgeon Pezeshkian, former Minister of Health, who has been gaining weight during the election campaign with a message of rapprochement with the West and criticism of women wearing the veil.

Pezeshkian has received support from former presidents Mohammed Khatami and Hassan Rouhani of the reformist bloc – which seeks to open up the country – after a moderate was not allowed to run in the 2021 presidential election, and he belongs to the country’s Azeri minority, which could help him.

Analysts believe a high turnout – of more than 60% – could boost Pezeshkian’s chances.

Apathy grows among voters

Voter skepticism and apathy reign amid an economy burdened by 40% inflation, a devalued currency and a 20% youth unemployment rate.

Added to this is the issue of social freedoms, especially the Islamic veil, a hot topic since the death of young Mahsa Amini in 2022, after she was arrested for not wearing the veil correctly, which sparked strong protests against the authorities.

The vast majority of young people interviewed by EFE Agency said he would not vote to avoid participating in a political system he did not believe in, highlighting the gulf between the country’s ruling clerics and part of its population.

This apathy among the 61 million voters is a cause for concern for the Islamic Republic, which attaches great importance to participation in elections as a sign of its legitimacy and popular support.

March’s parliamentary elections saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s 45-year history, with just 41% of voters voting, compared with 48% who voted in the 2021 presidential election.

Therefore, Khamenei called on Iranians to vote in the elections to “defeat the enemy” and elect a president who believes in the principles of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.