From: Richard Strobl

A glimpse into the Bellini Suite at the Hotel Passalacqua in Moltrasio on Lake Como. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire // IMAGO / agefotostock

A trade magazine has chosen the “best hotel in the world” and finds it in Italy. The former private villa offers pure luxury.

Como – Who doesn’t dream of luxuriating in the luxury that once only very rich noble families could enjoy? It is precisely this dream of classic splendor that has now earned a hotel in Italy the title of “Best Hotel in the World”. The title is awarded annually by the online and lifestyle magazine “50 Best”. After careful examination, the experts chose the Passalacqua Hotel on Lake Como as the winner.

The hotel is located on the western shore of Lake Como in the municipality of Moltrasio and at first glance looks more like a castle with extensive parkland than a hotel. This is probably because the Passalacqua was also built as a private castle. The property is an 18th century villa. It was once the unassuming home of the composer Vincenzo Bellini.

“The best hotel in the world”: pure splendor in Italy

The magnificent baroque villa is framed by the clear mountain water of Lake Como and beautiful terraced gardens – lined with cypresses and playful garden plants.

The hotel only has 24 rooms in total, spread across three buildings. In addition to the main villa, there are four guest rooms in the so-called palazzo. According to the “50 Best” report, this building is the former stables, which have been extensively restored. There is also the so-called suite down by the lake with four rooms.

Inside, the hotel boasts the finest Italian craftsmanship: there are original frescoes, ceiling carvings, gilded mirrors, pictures from days long past, antique furniture and Murano chandeliers. Some people might feel like royalty themselves, escaping from the heat of the city in this charming country house for the summer months.

Pure luxury in the “best hotel in the world” – at a proud price

This classic elegance is framed by seven hectares of terraced gardens where you can discover olive groves, roses, mimosas and of course a pool terrace. Of course, a wellness area with sauna and steam bath should not be missing from this property. According to the report, rooms start at $1,300 per night.

With first place, Passalacqua secures itself and thus Europe’s top position. Behind it there are primarily hotels from Asia:

2. Rosewood – Hong Kong

3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

4. The Upper House – Hong Kong

5. Aman-Tokyo

The next hotel in Europe follows in ninth place, which in turn can also be found in Italy: the Four Seasons Firenze in Florence makes it to ninth place.

The magazine consulted a total of almost 600 hotel experts for the ranking. In addition to travel journalists, hoteliers and luxury travelers also voted.