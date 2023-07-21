If you are over 30 years old, you will have seen the climate change a lot, too much, in recent years. If you are under 30 you will fear for your future, and you will probably know that those in power have done little to change course. The human brain works in relative, the absolute confuses us. A degree and a half doesn’t seem like that much. But Europe has warmed 1.5 degrees on average in the last 30 years, and as a consequence last summer they died 61,000 people, 11,000 in Spain. The intensity and frequency of heat waves, droughts and fires will be multiplied by 2, 3, 4. Can you imagine going outside in a city at over 50 degrees (30 at night), day in and day out? We do not have the capacity to imagine such a future, simply because we will not exist in it. And we are privileged in the North to talk about the future and climate change, in the South it has been the present for a long time and the “go, migrate, there is nothing left here.”

Other better futures are possible and my belief in them is so strong that it is why I exist and write. The climate crisis is social and cultural in nature, not environmental or technological. It is about the collective priorities we establish (individual materialism versus social welfare) and the way we organize ourselves to achieve them. The solutions are, therefore, political and have to do with what we encourage and penalize: the local economy or unlimited globalization, agroecological biodiversity or agro-industrial monoculture, the concentration of wealth or real equity, the backbone railway or the fallacy of the electric car for all (those who can buy it).

Politics is much more than political parties, their minimal expression, even antithesis in our days. I have no doubt that the way out of this crisis of civilization requires a greater and better democracy, more direct, informed and representative of our diversity. I regain hope in our species by hearing firsthand from participants in the Citizen Assembly for the Climate in Spain, to tell how the unthinkable was achieved: usually uniting 100 people, as different as you and me, from all corners of the country. From her womb came a consensus of 172 recommendations for political action close to science and social justice. Lessons learned from this and other citizen governance experiments illuminate the Manifesto for Climate Democracy.

Let’s vote on 23-J, with our hearts. And on the 24th we return to the pit, because that’s where it starts

It is the road on the horizon. Before, however, there is a first fork: 23-J, the general elections in Spain. Yes, I know, you have lost trust in your elected representatives. They have let you down a thousand times. They don’t represent you. Me neither. But you have to vote and, the next day, push and push. Because without the pressure and leadership of civil society, the parties only represent themselves and the elites in their circles. Let’s vote on 23-J, and on 24 let’s build the new: a political system where we all have a place, on a human scale, where people win over capital, in the territory where life is resilient and the economy is sufficient. And collaborating equally between neighbors.

Let’s not let them decide our future, or its absence, without us.

We can’t waste four years. I have been studying climate change for 15 years, working and fighting to face it with guarantees. It can end what we love. But it is also our great opportunity to change everything. I am afraid and hopeful. But above all I have the privilege and the duty to act with courage. Let’s vote on 23-J, with our hearts. And on the 24th we return to the pit, because that’s where it all begins.

Jesus Iglesias Saugar He is an ambassador of the European Climate Pact in the social enterprise Nature-Based Solutions for climate resilience (SBNCLIMA).

