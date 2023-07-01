New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE voted in favor of Resolution (2690), in direct response to Mali’s request for the withdrawal of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali without delay. The UAE expressed its aspiration to receive periodic developments from the Secretary-General, and to continue consultations and coordination with the host country, troop-contributing countries, and regional partners, according to the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations yesterday.

The UN Security Council ended the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali “MINUSMA” in response to Bamako’s desire, as Malian Foreign Minister Abdallah Diop delivered a speech to the UN Security Council, on June 16, in which he demanded the withdrawal of the UN mission in Mali “MINUSMA” “without delay.” .

Under these circumstances, and while the Security Council was preparing to discuss the renewal of the mission’s mandate, with possible modification, it terminated the mission’s mission. The resolution, which was unanimously adopted by the fifteen members of the Council, stipulates “the termination of MINUSMA’s mandate … as of June 30.” The duties of the international peace soldiers will cease as of July 1, and efforts will focus on their departure, “with the goal of completing the operation by December 31, 2023.”

However, they can still protect civilians “in the immediate vicinity” of their positions until the end of September. The mission was established in 2013 to help establish stability, with the aim of protecting civilians and contributing to peace efforts.