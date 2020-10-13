From Beyoncé to Kendrick Lamar, black music artists are doing everything to get the African-American community to vote against Donald Trump. From the Black Panthers to the Black Lives Matter movement, American artists have always seen themselves as having a social and civic role to play.

A few days ago, Joe Biden’s campaign unveiled four new music videos, including the one below, featuring the deep voice of hip-hop superstar Ludacris with a simple message: “Voting is power“.

A few months earlier, in June, in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States – then in the world, France included – another voice was heard at the BET Awards .

Beyoncé, star among the stars, which finances with millions businesses owned by blacks, whose engagement with her husband Jay-Z, although relatively recent, is therefore concrete. Sophie Rosemont is a journalist, she has just released the beautiful book Black Power, the advent of African-American pop culture, published by GM Editions : “There have always been artists who have helped associations, from Aretha Franklin to Ray Charles, passing by James Brown and today, musicians and business leaders, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, give a lot“.

So there is funding, as Kanye West does, elusive in many ways but a great defender of his community. Beat Donald Trump by number, message hammered by Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Janelle Monaé and many others. By Kendrick Lamar too, rap superstar, heir to the great voices of jazz and soul, whose title Alright has become a rallying cry.

In the United States, therefore, black artists use their voices in an uninhibited manner, in private or live on television. Sophie Rosemont specifies: “Like any victory and like any entry into the ‘mainstream’, there are also loopholes and the discourse can sometimes be lost. And at the same time, it always serves representativeness and visibility“.

Censorship no longer applies, artists realize that it is no longer possibleSophie Rosemont, author of “Black Power”

From Sam Cooke to Childish Gambino, from Aretha Franklin to Solange Knowles, the black community is still structured around music which, there, has always assumed its political soil.

African-American stars call for action at the polls | Yann Bertrand’s report