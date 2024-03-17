At this weekend's Sao Paulo E-Prix, all 11 Formula E team principals were put to an electronic vote to determine whether it was possible to circumvent an FIA regulation that would have prevented certain drivers from racing in Germany.

The singular situation is due to the fact that the first of the two Formula E races in Berlin, which will be held from 11 to 12 May, coincides with the 6h of Spa of the World Endurance Championship.

Seven drivers have double duty this season and in theory it would have been possible for those racing in Belgium to move to Germany on Saturday to compete in the electric championship on Sunday.

However, an FIA regulation means that the double date of the Berlin E-Prix is ​​considered a single event, despite two races being held, and therefore teams cannot change drivers between the two races unless the decision is was unanimously approved by all 11 teams.

An FIA statement ahead of the vote read: “As the Berlin E-Prix is ​​a two-race competition, as set out in Article 5.5, a change of driver after the end of administrative scrutineering is not authorised, unless in case of force majeure and with the authorization of the sports commissioners in accordance with articles 19.1 and 24.15”.

“Therefore, special permission must be granted to these pilots and the unanimous consent of the competitors is needed.”

According to Motorsport.com, at least one team has rejected the proposal, while 7 of the 11 on the grid do not have any drivers involved in the WEC.

The decision means that drivers racing in Spa will not be allowed to race in Berlin the following day.

Among those who could be included in this decision are Sébastien Buemi and Robin Frijns of Envision, Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne of DS Penske, Nyck De Vries and Edoardo Mortara of Mahindra and Nico Muller of Abt.

Both Vergne and Vandoorne have confirmed that they want to give priority to Formula E over the WEC in case of concomitance, as has Mortara, so all three will be in Berlin as early as Saturday.

Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that Toyota drivers Buemi and De Vries, as well as BMW's Frijns and Peugeot's Muller, will prioritize the WEC, meaning they will be forced to miss both races in Germany.

None of the teams involved have yet formally announced which reserve drivers will participate in the double round of the Berlin E-Prix.