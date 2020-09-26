F.For Peter Spuhler, the matter is clear: The head of the Swiss rail technology group Stadler Rail considers it “grossly negligent” to put the Swiss Confederation’s good connection to the European internal market at risk. Spuhler therefore urgently warns his fellow citizens against voting for the “limitation initiative” of the national-conservative Swiss People’s Party (SVP) this Sunday. This endangers Switzerland as a business location.

Spuhler is not alone in this view: a broad phalanx of company leaders, associations and trade unions reject the SVP’s suggestion to control and curb immigration from the EU from now on by means of quotas. What is special about Spuhler, however, is that the entrepreneur is himself a member of the SVP and sat in parliament in Bern for many years. But in this case he sees his party overshot. A quota system contradicts the free movement of persons agreement with the EU that has been in force since 2002. According to the text of the initiative, this agreement is to be terminated within one year of the adoption of the initiative in agreement with Brussels. If it does not succeed, as can be expected, Switzerland should terminate the contract. However, this automatically meant that other important bilateral agreements with Brussels that had previously guaranteed the export-strong Swiss economy largely unrestricted access to the European internal market were no longer applicable.

“Let’s stop immigration, let’s stop the economy”

According to the SVP, immigration as a result of the introduction of the free movement of people, which allows EU citizens to work in Switzerland and enables Swiss people to work in the EU, has negative consequences for the country such as rising rents, scarce housing Trains and roads, local job losses and rising social welfare spending.

In the opinion of most experts, however, the agreement on the free movement of persons has done more than harmed Switzerland and its population. In a survey by the Swiss Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich, around three quarters of 209 economists questioned said that the agreement was more advantageous from an economic point of view than an independent regulation of immigration. 87 percent of those questioned said that the bilateral agreements with the EU had a positive effect on prosperity in Switzerland. According to the liberal think tank Avenir Suisse, Switzerland benefits from the free movement of people with the EU. Since its introduction, Avenir writes in a recent study, real gross domestic product per capita, labor productivity and export volume have increased year after year. More than half of Swiss exports go to the EU. Immigration was also not at the expense of local workers. In fact, earlier studies have already shown that the openness towards job seekers from the EU has not affected the Swiss wage level as a whole, since the newcomers have mostly brought in additional qualifications. Until the Corona crisis, the unemployment rate remained between 2 and 3 percent.

The state pension scheme (AHV), which is financed on a pay-as-you-go basis, has benefited from immigration to Switzerland. According to surveys by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, foreigners from the EU and Efta contribute 26.5 percent to the financing, while pensioners from these countries only receive 15.9 percent of the benefits. In unemployment insurance, on the other hand, the benefits exceed the payments. This is because foreigners are more likely to work in industries that are subject to seasonal fluctuations, such as construction and hospitality. The social welfare quota of EU citizens was last 2.9 percent and was thus above that of the Swiss (2.2 percent).

Around 19 percent of EU citizens in Switzerland work in the healthcare sector. Without them, the Covid-19 crisis would hardly have been manageable, Avenir Suisse states and concludes: “Loss of the free movement of people would reduce security of supply in Switzerland.” According to the think tank, a mere free trade agreement between Switzerland and the EU would not be equivalent replacement for the existing bilateral agreements. The latter would offer a much more comprehensive integration into the European internal market.

The entrepreneur Peter Spuhler is afraid of the enormous bureaucratic effort that would go hand in hand with the reintroduction of a quota system. "If we are no longer allowed to bring engineers to Switzerland, we would have to relocate areas abroad," he told the newspaper "Blick" and added: "Let's stop immigration, let's stop the economy." According to the latest surveys, almost two thirds of them want Swiss vote against the "limitation initiative".