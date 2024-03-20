The agreed change to the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act will not be voted on in the Bundestag until then because there are still unresolved questions, reports the “Bild” newspaper.

DAccording to information from the “Bild” newspaper, the law on payment cards for asylum seekers will no longer be passed before Easter. The agreed change to the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act will not be voted on in the Bundestag until then because there are still unresolved questions, the newspaper reported, citing information from the traffic light coalition.

The Bundestag could therefore pass the law in mid-April at the earliest. According to “Bild”, the SPD and FDP are accusing the Greens of another blockade. The Greens, in turn, complained that there were still many unanswered questions, such as payment in small towns with little digital infrastructure. The FDP in particular had pushed for the law to be passed this week.

With the payment card, asylum seekers are intended to receive part of the benefits they are entitled to as credit instead of in cash. Proponents of the card assume that if cash payments are eliminated, the number of irregular entries into Germany will decrease.