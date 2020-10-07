After the vote of the “Climate law” by the European Parliament, is there anything to claim victory?

Manuel Bompart. No, there is nothing to claim victory. It is a goal that is more ambitious than the previous one and that is positive. Nevertheless, it is an objective which remains insufficient and it is not only the IF which says it. If you take the work of the United Nations, it is written very precisely that if we want to respect the Paris agreement, we must reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% by 2030. So of course, 60% is better than 55%, but that unfortunately remains insufficient to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 ° – this is what is set in COP 21 – and these are our commitments international.

Are there in the “Climate Law” which has just been voted, other elements which have not been taken into account in the overall calculation of emissions contributing to global warming?

MB There is a difficulty on this subject. About ten days ago, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Lyen, spoke of a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions which she set at 55% by 2030 But it has changed the way this target is calculated. Before, it only considered the reduction of greenhouse gases, while now, it positively includes the absorption of greenhouse gases by natural carbon sinks, in particular by forests. However, this modification of the calculation methods gives the impression of increasing the objective when in reality it remains fairly close to 50%, a clearly insufficient reduction. So there is an artifice, a trick, in the calculation of the President of the Commission.

Have all greenhouse gas emissions in Europe been taken into account in the law?

MB In the battle for the reduction of greenhouse gases, we tried to take into account the parameter of imported gases, but unfortunately this was refused by the European Parliament. There is a form of great hypocrisy. On the one hand, we give the impression that there is an objective of reducing the gas emissions produced on European soil, but we are not interested in the overall ecological footprint, that is to say – say to the broadcasts that are produced by our European way of life. The hypocrisy is that it is enough to relocate greenhouse gas emissions outside the European Union. But in terms of the amount of carbon in the atmosphere, we are not going to solve the problem. In the law passed by Parliament, this question is not taken into account, and the social impact is important because it favors the relocation of all polluting activities. I prefer that the activities remain on European soil, and that they are no longer polluting.

What are the other aspects that must be taken into account to assess the effects that the “Climate law” could have?

MB There is a big contradiction. On the one hand, there is a good communication on the objectives of reduction of greenhouse gases, on the “Climate law”, on the European “Green deal”. But on the other hand, there is a European policy that continues as before, especially on free trade agreements, such as the one just concluded with Vietnam. This is also true of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) which must be voted on in 15 days in the European Parliament and in which this real transition to agroecology that we need is not taken into account, while ‘Agriculture is estimated to contribute 20% of greenhouse gas emissions. There are other examples. From the moment when we refuse any form of solidarity-based protectionism and when we promote this ideology of free trade, nothing is necessarily done to fight against the great permanent move in the world, against these goods which are produced at the other side of the world and that we import to find them in stores near us. . So it is clear that there is an absence of coherence in European policy. We cannot provide a response to the climate and ecological emergency with the neoliberal policies which are the dominant ones in Europe today.

How is the new CAP that will be voted on by the European Parliament at the end of the month concerned by the climate issue?

MB This is an extremely important subject. The CAP is the biggest budget of the European Union. The European Commission has presented a strategy, for pesticides, for a “farm to fork” strategy, but these intentions are struggling to turn into concrete legislative decisions. For the moment, the project which is on the table is not at all up to the task, especially in social terms. It is important because today in our country there is a farmer who commits suicide every two days. So obviously he can’t live on his job. Today, aid is captured mainly by large farms to the detriment of smaller ones. And in ecological terms, the measures of the CAP are largely insufficient. We are fighting for a more social and ecological CAP. But for the moment, what emerges both from the proposals of the European Commission and from the discussions in the committees of the European Parliament, does not make us optimistic. A year ago, the European Parliament declared a climate and environmental emergency. These questions have not disappeared from the news, on the contrary. We have seen dry rivers, fires on every continent, torrential rains and floods. We cannot therefore say that there is no urgency, but we have the impression that beyond communication and long sentences, there is a total lack of coherence and determination when it is necessary to move on. the act. There is a lot of greenwashing, but not a lot of concrete actions for the ecological transition.