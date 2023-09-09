Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 10:34

Lawyers consulted by the Estadão report consider that the return of the casting vote within the scope of the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) is ‘a measure that could have impacts not only on future cases, but also on those already judged’. Skeptics, they criticize: the ‘search for fundraising’ cannot override the independence and autonomy of the members of the collegiate.

Lawyer Maria Carolina Sampaio says it is ‘sad that the government sees the return of the casting vote in Carf as a measure with potential revenue’.

“Decisions must be technical, in accordance with legislation, and not a source of revenue for the government”, warns Maria Carolina.

The resumption of the quality vote was approved by the Senate plenary, by 34 to 27, within the framework of PL 2384/2023. It will be up to the president of the Council – always a representative of the Tax Authorities – to give the final word in cases of ties in the judgments of the appeals. taxes.

The quality vote was approved in the form sent by the Chamber and goes to presidential sanction. The model was in force until 2020, when Congress approved Law 13,988/20, which gave a new wording to article 19-E of Law 10,522/2002, determining that the tiebreaker in Carf judgments would always be in favor of the taxpayer. At the beginning of this year, the government, through Provisional Measure 1,160, ordered the return of the device. The MP, however, expired in June.

The base text of PL 2384, authored by the federal government, also provides for the self-regularization of debts and tax compliance within the scope of the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil, on administrative tax litigation and on the transaction in the collection of credits from the Public farm.

Lawyer Daniel Lacasa Maya states that the project addresses many relevant issues. “Several of these changes will have an immediate impact on taxpayers, on cases already judged and even on the procedural strategies of the parties,” he says. Maya highlights the ‘special discipline’ for the effects resulting from the resumption of the trial decided by a casting vote: exclusion of fines, special conditions for paying the debt, retroactive application for cases judged in the past. In addition to relevant changes to the tax foreclosure law, such as restructuring the discipline of federal tax fines and the compliance program.

SHIELD IS GONE

Liz Marília Vecci, tax specialist, is emphatic about the return of the pro-government casting vote in Carf. “Public Law exists as a protective shield for the vulnerable when the State is committed to punishing and taking away rights. Now the shield has been removed.” Lawyer Carlos Mourão sees no problem with the tie-breaking vote, ‘as long as Carf has real independence and autonomy and that its members are chosen based on legal capacity and competence’.

“If there is political influence, it will end up weakening Carf and the discussions will be taken to the Judiciary”, he predicts. For lawyer João Claudio Leal, a tie in the trial of administrative tax appeals should be an ‘unusual or exceptional’ occurrence.

“Taxpayers need security and tax legislation must be, as far as possible, clear and certain”, he says. “However, the importance given to the return of the casting vote in favor of the administration reveals that many decisions are taken in a context of extreme divergence, which means that Brazilian tax legislation does not provide the necessary security to taxpayers.”

Leal makes an observation about the compensations provided for in the bill for judgments defined by the casting vote. “If the decision was defined by a casting vote, which is a typical situation of doubt, fines should be excluded, with only the tax being due. Furthermore, if the taxpayer pays the tax within ninety days from the decision, late payment interest will be excluded, in which case it is permitted to split the payment into twelve installments and offset this debt with tax loss credits and negative basis of CSLL, which are normally of limited use. “The lawyer remembers that the fine exclusion rule also applies to tax debts maintained in Carf trials before the date of approval of the bill and which have not yet been judged in the second instance.