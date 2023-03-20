Home page politics

The protests against the planned pension reform of Emmanuel Macron’s government could become more radical, warn unions.

Update from March 20, 2:15 p.m.: Before the vote of no confidence in the French government, various politicians commented on the events on Monday morning. The pension reform that led to the vote of no confidence is the “cornerstone of economic change in France,” said Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt warned of “instability” in the country if the vote were successful and the government were to fall.

CGT union leader Philippe Martinez accused the government of being responsible for the crisis. “The feeling of being disregarded has turned to anger,” he said, referring to the critics of the reform. The National Assembly will vote on the two opposition motions from 4 p.m. in the afternoon. According to a survey published by market research institute Elabe on Monday, around two-thirds of the French hope that the government will fall.

Vote of no confidence against Macron: France’s President urges respectful handling

Update from March 20, 11:38 am: French President Emmanuel Macron has called for respectful treatment of the upcoming vote of no confidence in Parliament. Macron had expressed to the presidents of both chambers of parliament the wish that the pension reform “can go its democratic way to the end, respected by everyone”. The Élysée Palace announced this on Sunday evening. The government will do everything to “protect” MPs who are threatened by opponents of the reform.

Vote of no confidence against Macron: France is threatened with new elections

First report from March 20th:

PARIS – Resistance to France’s leadership continues. After nationwide protests and riots at the weekend against the controversial implementation of a pension reform without a final vote in parliament, the French government is facing a vote of no confidence this Monday. The applications were made by the right-wing national Rassemblement National (RN) and the small center party Liot. However, it is considered unlikely that one of the motions will receive a majority vote and the government of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will be overthrown.

There will be no majority to bring down the government, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told the newspaper Le Parisien. While none of the other opposition parties supports the initiative of the right-wing RN, the left-wing alliance Nupes says it wants to make common cause with Liot. However, their application could only become threatening, even if some members of the conservative Républicains would agree. The party had supported the reform in principle.

Pension reform in France: protests continue

Voices from right-wing national MPs could also not be ruled out. Since the parliamentary elections last summer, the center-alliance of the President Emmanuel Macron no longer have their own majority. The government pushed through the reform on Thursday (March 16) with recourse to a special article in the constitution. In doing so, she prevented a vote in the National Assembly at the last minute to forestall a possible defeat.

Anger also spread on the streets at the weekend. In whole France there were protests and riots. Garbage cans were set on fire, barricades were attempted to be set up and constituency offices of MPs were vandalized.



Many fear that the protests will now intensify. Undoubtedly, the use of Article 49.3 has sparked great anger, said Laurent Frajerman, a specialist on radical movements at BFMTV. But the protests have remained essentially peaceful.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, gives a speech. © Michel Euler/Pool AP/dpa

French unions: pension protests could become more radical

The French unions had warned the government days ago that the protest would become more radical. France’s largest refinery near Le Havre has been idle since Friday. The TotalEnergies refinery in Donges near Nantes has been out of operation since March 7th. According to information from the regional newspaper “Ouest-France”, further closures could follow by Monday, such as in Lavéra in southern France. (mse/dpa)