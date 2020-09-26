The Barça Board of Directors is willing to impose draconian conditions in the review process of the 20,687 signatures that Més que una Moció, platform made up of three candidates (Jordi Farré, Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández Alá) and eight opinion groups, presented on September 17. Barça, which will provide two members to the Censorship Vote Table, which will be made up of five members, intends for each signature to undergo a handwriting analysis to verify the authenticity of the signature. He also intends to send an SMS and call the partner by phone so that he can verify that he participated in the motion by signing.

It should be remembered that the Barça Board of Directors will contribute two members to the Censorship Vote Table. In principle, they will be Marta Plana and Oriol Tomás. Two representatives of the motion will complete the Table. They are Jordi Farré, its promoter, and his right-hand man, Josep Triadó. The fifth element, who will also be the president of the Board, will be, except for surprise, Josep Maria Vallbona, who will represent the Catalan Football Federation. It will be the table that sets the final conditions but Barça’s desire is clear.

The signature review process will begin, in principle, this Tuesday, September 29. The harsh conditions that the Board wants to impose has already been criticized by Jordi Farré, who accuses Barça of putting “sticks in the wheel” to something “as beast” as we have done. Marc Duch, visible face of Més que una Moció, made an irony on his twitter account. “After the handwriting analysis, the SMS and the call to the member, shall we take the horn of the unicorn and the blood of the centaur to the Office of Attention to the Barcelonista or to the Auditori 1899?”. The signature validation process will be talked about, especially after the suggestion of the directive, which leaked last week that it suspects that 5,000 signatures may be illegal.