Since he managed to win the presidential elections on November 19, Javier Milei, president-elect of Argentina, has shown two things: that he is more practical than his extreme ways and ideas seemed and that he is a lion, as he likes to be called, whose roar does not scare big business. At least to the Spanish multinationals present in the country, which, far from waving their arms at the radicalism of your economical recipes, they wait calmly behind the barrier. Telefónica, Mapfre, Cabify, Grifols, Pescanova, Meliá, Amadeus, Prosegur, Roca, Soltec, construction companies, food distributors, industrial supply companies of all kinds…, the list of companies with businesses in the country is extensive and begins with the big banks.

BBVA has 6,000 employees there, 243 offices and around four million clients. Santander has almost 8,200 workers, 330 branches and 4.7 million customers. Their statements regarding the change of Government are particularly cautious: that they are attentive to political proposals, that their commitment to the country remains firm, that they have a long history in that market… Other companies are more direct. Codere began operations in Argentina in 1992 and is now the largest operator of gaming rooms in the province of Buenos Aires. It is also official sponsor of River Plate. “After 30 years, we know the idiosyncrasies of the country. After Milei’s investiture, we expect more macroeconomic stability and that there will be more focus on legal security,” a spokesperson said.

The extravagant Milei, the same one who destroyed a piñata with the image of the Central Bank of Argentina on television, does not scare the fishing sector either. New Pescanova obtains in Argentine waters (through its subsidiary Argenova) toothfish and its precious shrimp and prawns: “The fishing grounds are regulated and protected, we do not expect major changes,” the Galician fishing company analyzes. Javier Touza, president of the Vigo Shipowners’ Cooperative, points out that the waters of Patagonia concentrate the Spanish presence in fishing. “Milei has been well received by the markets, and that is something important. We want stability, tranquility, to be left alone. We have always been known for collaborating with the fishing administration and we are going to continue doing so with the new Government,” he reflects.

There is one week left for Javier Milei to unveil his new Executive, but he has already detailed to the IMF and the United States what his economic plans will be after his visit to Washington this week. Thierry Larose, of the Vontobel manager, points out in a note to investors that he hopes his announcements will please the markets, “with aggressive fiscal consolidation and an elimination of currency and capital controls as main priorities.” From the Elcano Institute, its analyst Carlos Malamud supports these good business feelings. “Companies, worse than they already were, are not going to be. For years now, Argentina has stopped being an investor’s paradise and has become more of a headache.”

The Madrid-based Cabify set its sights on the country when it began its international expansion more than 10 years ago. The company says that they have demonstrated the ability to integrate into the life and economy of that destination with financial management strategies that adapt to enormous fluctuations (accumulated inflation until October amounted to 142%). “We trust that the new Government can advance in the great challenges of mobility,” they say.

The Spanish communication consultancy LLYC also looked for a market in Argentina to grow. Andrés Borenstein, senior advisor, reflects on the other end of the phone from Buenos Aires that he does not see nervousness in foreign companies. “I would say that it is more of hope. The economy is totally broken, it has not grown for two years, there is 43% poverty, importing is a headache…, the feeling that this has to change is relatively positive.” He bases his expectations on the moderation of Milei’s speech on dollarization. But any adjustment in public spending that is carried out will have a scenario of winners and losers. “In the short term there are groups that will be worse off with the foreseeable reduction in public spending. What remains to be seen is society’s tolerance for the treatment. For now, public opinion strongly agrees that the State is oversized, but when it comes to cutting, we all prefer that the cuts do not reach us and go to others. In any case, it is perceived as a Government that is very favorable to business and investment.”

Long trajectory

Mapfre is one of those Spanish firms that have been in Argentina for decades, specifically since 1986. “We obtained insurance premiums of 200 million in 2022,” the insurer details, but they are barely 2% of its income on the continent. “The hyperinflation situation that the country is experiencing obviously conditions our strategy there.”

Meliá has also had a presence for a quarter of a century, and, despite different political and economic situations, they admit that they have achieved “successful hotel operations.” That said, today they only maintain three hotels, so they do not see the impact of any change as really significant. “For us it is a very dear country, with great values ​​as a destination and with great potential for tourism. For this reason, we hope that the priority that the new Government has set, of stabilizing the economy and controlling inflation and the constant devaluations of the currency, can materialize.” They also hope that he will carry out the important structural reforms that the country demands.

