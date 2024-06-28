Vote of confidence | Help: Prime Minister Orpo does not accept Minister Rydman’s comments after the vote of confidence

A vote of confidence|Two years ago, Helsingin Sanomat published an article in which it was told how Rydman, who was then a parliament member of the coalition, used his political position to get in touch with young women and girls.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) is not approved by the Minister of Economy by Wille Rydman (ps) comments after this week’s vote of confidence in the parliament.

Orpo tells about it Apu magazine in an interview to be published in July, from which the magazine published an excerpt online on Friday.

Rhythm said this week that he intends to continue criticizing Helsingin Sanomat, even though the prosecutor decided not to press charges against the editors of HS and Rydman due to the newspaper article about Rydman.

Orpo says in the interview that the minister should not behave in that way.

“In a free society, the media must also be able to be criticized when there is a reason for it”, Rydman replied whether he intends to change his activities in the future.

“For example, the fact that Helsingin Sanomat published an article two years ago that they themselves knew was not based on facts in key parts. And the fact that even this year, in the next few weeks, they have defended this defamatory article, which is not based on facts, is an action that undoubtedly deserves criticism in the future,” Rydman continued his answer.

HELSINGIN SANOMAT NEWSPAPER published by two years ago the articlein which it was told how Rydman, who was then a parliament member of the coalition, took advantage of his political position to get in touch with young women and girls.

Rydman denied the article’s claims and made a request for an investigation. The prosecutor decided after the preliminary investigation at the beginning of June that the journalists who wrote about the subject will not face charges. Rydman is also not accused of anything.