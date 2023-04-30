The inhabitants of the largest former Soviet republic in Central Asia this Sunday, April 30, exercise their electoral right, in elections that aim to popularize a constitutional referendum that, among multiple changes, includes the extension of the presidential term , which would go from 5 to 7 years.

If the package of constitutional amendments is approved by popular vote, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev could remain in power until 2040.

The situation is as follows: the president has been in office since 2016 and each presidential term so far has been 5 years. So he is almost halfway through his second presidential term. In addition, the current constitution dictates that the limit of elections is two presidential terms per president (as in the United States).

Understanding this, this referendum changes two things: one, the presidential term (from 5 years would go to 7) and two, since the constitution changes, then it “restarts” the number of presidential terms that Mirziyoyev has, so he can choose again for two more periods, which in the new model would be 7 years each.

How’s the abstention going?

A few hours after the end of the electoral day, the central electoral commission of Uzbekistan reports that, so far, more than 62% of the citizens registered in electoral lists came out to cast their votes, a figure above the 50% necessary for the referendum is valid.

In addition to the extension of the presidential term, the package of constitutional reforms includes a wide range of social implementations of the Uzbek law, among them are: the abolition of the death penalty, the implementation of the “welfare state”, as well as an extension in the legal protection of citizens, especially in cases of arrest and preventive detention.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov exchanges documents with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a signing ceremony following their talks in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 27, 2023. © Reuters / Vladimir Pirogov

Citizen reactions

The referendum is part of the president’s campaign for a “New Uzbekistan” and if he obtains a positive vote, he would be empowered to perpetuate his presidential term for 14 more years.

In general, there is not much opposition among citizens to the initiatives proposed with this constitutional change.

“What I see is that the new changes will promote our rights and the opening of the state,” declared Abdurashid Kadirov, a 65-year-old voter, when questioned about the referendum.

On the other hand, some political analysts are expectant about this legislative process and hope to see the results of legislation as ambitious as this one.

“Of course, it will be necessary to see if this constitutional reform, one of whose objectives is to guarantee the international community the democratic development in the new Uzbekistan, can go beyond a simple cosmetic effect and be fully applied in the daily life of the people, “, mentioned Olivier Ferrando, academic researcher for the Catholic University of Lyon.

A “New Uzbekistan”

Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power in 2016, after the death of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, who was Prime Minister in his government for 13 years.

Under Karimov’s rule, Uzbekistan experienced a highly complex situation of isolationism and authoritarian repression.

The then Uzbek President Islam Karimov meets with his Russian counterpart in the Moscow Kremlin on April 26, 2016. © AFP / Maxim Shemetov

Some experts say that the reform package is an attempt by Mirziyoyev to break away from his predecessor’s legacy and elevate Uzbekistan to an important place on the international stage.

“Many analysts understandably see an effort by Mirziyoyev to stay in power, but it would be a shame to dismiss this text as a simple authoritarian turn,” Ferrando told the AFP agency.

The referendum and the situation in Karakalpakistan

The elections on the package of constitutional reforms were planned to take place in 2022; however, protests against one of the package measures in the Karakalpakistan region postponed the vote.

The demonstrations were dynamited because one of the constitutional changes that the proposed referendum would bring would be the annulment of Karakalpakistan’s right to vote on a possible secession from the Uzbek state.

Anti-government Uzbek protesters listen in a Bukhara court, on January 31, 2023, to the verdict of their trial on charges related to last year’s riots in Nukus, the main city of Karakalpakstan. © AFP

This region, to the northwest of the Uzbek territory, represents a third of the country’s land area, although it is a highly depopulated region, which has about 5% of the population of Uzbekistan.

Although experts say that the probability of independence for this territory is extremely improbable, the government’s attempt to restrict its capacity for self-determination did not convince the inhabitants of the region.

Multiple demonstrations broke out in Nukus, the largest city in Karakalpakistan, and left 18 people dead and hundreds jailed.

Due to this pressure, the reform package that is being voted on today no longer includes the clause that would restrict Karakalpakistan’s capacity for self-determination.

With Reuters, AP and local media