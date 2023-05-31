Home page politics

More radical Republicans – such as Texas Rep. Chip Roy – have voiced displeasure with the debt deal. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

A global financial and economic crisis appears to have been averted by the deal in the US debt dispute. However, the compromise still has to clear one important hurdle.

Washington – The bill to avert the United States default has cleared an important hurdle in the US House of Representatives. According to media reports, the responsible committee cleared the way for a vote on the cross-party agreement on Tuesday evening.

The draft is now expected to be debated in the parliamentary chamber today, followed by a vote. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy previously faced growing opposition from radical members of his party.

Democratic US President Joe Biden and McCarthy sealed the agreement over the weekend. This was preceded by weeks of tough negotiations between the two parties, which even prompted Biden to cancel trips abroad.

The bill must be passed in both chambers of Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – and signed by the President as soon as possible so that the US government does not run out of money. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently warned that the bankruptcy could occur on June 5th. dpa