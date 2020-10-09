NAfter years of unsuccessful debates about downsizing the Bundestag, the grand coalition pushed through an electoral reform against the opposition. The FDP, the Left and the Greens strictly rejected the draft from the CDU / CSU and SPD on Thursday because, from their point of view, it is completely unsuitable for achieving the desired downsizing of the parliament, which has grown to 709 members. The coalition factions also broke with the tradition of adopting changes to the electoral law with a large majority if possible.

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble and six other CDU MPs refused to approve the bill from their own ranks. Apparently out of disappointment with the regulations, which were also criticized by experts as largely ineffective, they abstained. This is shown by the roll-call vote published by the Bundestag.

The First Parliamentary Managing Director of the Greens, Britta Haßelmann, said: “There will be no dampening effect.” Haßelmann spoke of “messing around”. The coalition “failed miserably,” she said. “The draft is objectively unsuitable for downsizing the Bundestag. It raises constitutional questions that are completely unanswered, ”said FDP domestic politician Konstantin Kuhle. The decisive lever, a reduction in the number of constituencies, is initially missing.

On the other hand, Philipp Amthor from the CDU emphasized: “We have found a fair, constitutional model.” Causes damage because it is effective, because it is binding, because it is understandable ”.

The coalition parliamentary groups’ bill was passed with 362 votes in favor, 281 against and eight abstentions. CDU / CSU and SPD together have 398 seats in the Bundestag. A joint bill by the FDP, the Greens and the Left did not find a majority, as did an AfD bill.

In the debate, the left-wing politician Friedrich Straetmanns pointed out that at a hearing in the Bundestag’s Interior Committee, six out of seven experts tore up the bill. “After your electoral reforms and with the figures from all current surveys, the Bundestag will continue to grow significantly to over 800 members.”

Albrecht Glaser from the AfD said that he had not yet heard a “total dismantling” like the one in the hearing. The coalition had prevented any reform for three years. “And the piecemeal now nailed together is not a reform.”

The FDP, the Left, the Greens and the AfD were also able to feel confirmed by an opinion from the Bundestag’s scientific service that became known on Thursday. It certifies that the model of the CDU / CSU and SPD has little effect. Based on the result of the 2017 Bundestag election, it would have been possible to lower the total number of seats to up to 682 MPs, it says. The regulations would have “brought savings of up to 27 MPs”. The standard size of the Bundestag is 598 seats.

According to the coalition draft, there should be 299 constituencies for the election in one year. Overhang mandates from a party are to be partially offset against their list mandates. And if the regular variable of 598 seats is exceeded, up to three overhang mandates should not be compensated by compensatory mandates.

According to the coalition’s will, a major reform – then also with a reduction in the number of electoral districts – should only take place in the 2025 election. To this end, a reform commission made up of scientists, parliamentarians and other members is to be set up, which is to present a result no later than June 30, 2023.