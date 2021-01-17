Vote Here are the finalists for the HS Snowwork Competition – Vote for your favorite

More than a hundred sculptures took part in the HS Snowwork Competition.

Polar bears, Dragons, Female Figures and the Snowmen ‘s Crown Test – It lists just a few of the more than 100 stunning and imaginative snowworks in the HS Snow Sculpture Competition.

In the early part of the week, tens of cents of snow fell on the Helsinki metropolitan area, which inspired many sculptures out of the snow in addition to outdoor activities.

HS asked readers for pictures of spectacular snowmen and other sculptures. The style and theme was free. The competition was open alone or as a team.

Fifteen snow sculptures from different parts of the Helsinki metropolitan area were selected for the final vote.

You can vote for your favorite until Wednesday 20 January here below.