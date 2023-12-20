The Japanese television broadcaster Asahi TV has launched a survey to identify the anime theme song most loved by Italian fans. To do this, a survey was shared, available at this link, which will serve to create the definitive ranking of the most loved Japanese acronyms in Italy and in the rest of the world.

In the survey you will need to indicate your top 5 theme songs, indicating the title and the anime they belong to.

Furthermore, by participating in the survey, you will have the opportunity to win one of the ten 20 euro Amazon vouchers up for grabs. What are your favorite acronyms? Let us know in the comments!

Source: TV Asahi via M&M MediaServices