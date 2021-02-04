Until next February 14, ABC readers can participate in the election of the Best Car of the Year in its 49th edition. Twelve are the candidates competing for the most prestigious automotive award in Spain, in which the professional jury, the readers of ABC.es and the Premium readers of the newspaper intervene.

Audi Q2, Ford Kuga, Honda e, Hyundai i20, Kia X-Ceed, Opel Corsa, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, Seat León, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen ID.3 and Volvo XC40 Rechargeare the vehicles that participate in this edition, and among all of them registered users on the web and ABC Premium subscribers can vote through the Site «Mejorcoche.abc.es».

On the web there is all the information of the candidates, with a description of each of the models and their technical sheet, plus an image and video gallery. To be able to vote, you must register on ABC.es and from there you can vote once a day for your favorite model. Among the readers who participate in the vote there will be a raffle that has as a prize to be able to enjoy for six months the vehicle that is chosen as Best Car of the Year 2021. [PINCHA AQUÍ PARA VOTAR]

According to the rules, each registered user can vote every day during the voting period, with the limit of once a day. ABC Premium subscribers will be able to vote only once in the entire contest.