Make your voice count! Which car do you think should become Autoblog Car of the Year 2023?

Not voted enough lately? Certainly not! We do have a significantly shorter electoral list for you than recently during the House of Representatives elections. You don’t have to open and close a map. Simply choose 1 of the 10 candidates and click send.

Shortlist 2023

Yes, this afternoon we announced the shortlist for the Autoblog car of the year election during the BNR Autoshow as usual. From now until the end of December you can all vote for the candidates again.

How does it work again in this election? Well, the Tesla Roadster, for example, has never participated because yes, it was already announced in 2017, but it is still not on the road. We include the cars that we and you could really have driven in 2023. So the new MINI will only participate in 2024 and we will also postpone the Volvo EX30 to next year.

What you can drive this year (finances permitting). Ferrari’s now sold out Purosangue. But of course also Lotus’s first SUV, the Eletre (take a look at our driving test before you vote for this 😉 ). BMW had enough news in 2023. So we could not limit it to 1 candidate. Both the M2 (BMW M2 driving test) and the new 5 Series/i5 (BMW i5 driving test) compete for the title.

At Lamborghini we opted for the Revuelto, which just trumped the Sterrato. At Porsche we also had to make a selection and in our humble opinion the most striking model was the 911 Dakar (Porsche 911 Dakar driving test) this year.

You can also call the arrival of the fully electric Rolls-Royce Specter striking. He is therefore on the candidate list.

The importance of electric news is not underestimated during this election and that is why striking newcomers Volkswagen ID.7 (VW ID.7 walkaround video) and Kia EV9 (Kia EV9 driving test) are on the voting form. Last but not least another Mercedes to vote for, the striking 4-cylinder C63 SE Performance. In the words of @wouter: “50% better than the C43 but also 50% less fun than the V8 in the previous version”

Now it’s up to you, cast your vote below!

Just vote!

Previous winners of the Autoblog Car of the Year election were the Volvo Polestar 2 the crowd favorite of Autoblog.nl readers. In 2021, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring took away the coveted title. Last year BMW took the title, a good 25% of you voted for the M3 Touring. Which car is the Autoblog Car of the Year 2023 in your opinion?

App users vote here

