Make your vote count! Which car do you think should be Autoblog Car of the Year 2022?

Gasoline or electric?

There have been many automotive highlights again in 2022. New models that were introduced and that in a combination of both petrol or electric (or both). We are clearly in a transition. On the one hand, car manufacturers are celebrating the last days of the internal combustion engine, with mighty petrol bombs such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Lotus Emira. On the other hand, the electric car landscape produces products that you could never have imagined before. A 585 hp strong Kia EV6 GT, to name just one example.

Short list 2022

Of course we have also put together a shortlist this year to lick your fingers. This shortlist consists of nine top candidates. Naturally, we have also applied our criteria to this. For example, a requirement is that deliveries of the car in question have started in 2022 and there is a maximum of one model per brand on the list. This sometimes results in tough choices, but in the end a shortlist has emerged. It is a requirement that the car appeals to the imagination, we also look at the technology and driving pleasure is a very important factor.

After the necessary editorial consultation, the following list has emerged. The contenders for Autoblog Car of the Year 2022 are – drum roll – the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Kia EV6 GT, Mercedes-AMG SL, Mclaren Artura, BMW M3 Touring, the new Range Rover, Alfa Romeo Tonale, Lotus Emira, Volkswagen ID .Buzz.

Enough remarkable candidates as far as we are concerned. The very first BMW M3 Touring, for example, but there is also an Alfa Romeo in the shortlist for the first time in years. And what about Lotus, of course, with the brand new Emira.

Vote!

Two fully electric cars, three plug-in hybrids and four cars with an ‘old-fashioned’ combustion engine. Which car from 2022 makes your heart beat faster? Ultimately, it is up to you to determine who will be Autoblog Car of the Year 2022! In short, make your voice heard.

Previous winners of the Autoblog Car of the Year election were the Volvo XC90 (2015), Alfa Romeo Giulia (2016), Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo (2017), Alpine A110 (2018) and Porsche Taycan (2019) and in 2020 the Polestar 2 the public favorite of Autoblog.nl readers. In 2021, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring took off with the coveted title. Which car is the Autoblog Car of the Year 2022 in your opinion?

In the app you vote via Autoblog Car of the Year 2022

var gform;gform||(document.addEventListener(“gform_main_scripts_loaded”,function(){gform.scriptsLoaded=!0}),window.addEventListener(“DOMContentLoaded”,function(){gform.domLoaded=!0}),gform ={domLoaded:!1,scriptsLoaded:!1,initializeOnLoaded:function(o){gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?o():!gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?window.addEventListener(“DOMContentLoaded”,o):document.addEventListener (“gform_main_scripts_loaded”,o)},hooks:{action:{},filter:{}},addAction:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook(“action”,o,n,r, t)},addFilter:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook(“filter”,o,n,r,t)},doAction:function(o){gform.doHook(“action”, o,arguments)},applyFilters:function(o){return gform.doHook(“filter”,o,arguments)},removeAction:function(o,n){gform.removeHook(“action”,o,n)} ,removeFilter:function(o,n,r){gform.removeHook(“filter”,o,n,r)},addHook:function(o,n,r,t,i){null==gform.hooks[o][n]&&(gform.hooks[o][n]=[]);var e=gform.hooks[o][n];null==i&&(i=n+”_”+e.length),gform.hooks[o][n].push({tag:i,callable:r,priority:t=null==t?10:t})},doHook:function(n,o,r){var t;if(r=Array.prototype. slice.call(r,1),null!=gform.hooks[n][o]&&((o=gform.hooks[n][o]).sort(function(o,n){return o.priority-n.priority}),o.forEach(function(o){“function”!=typeof(t=o.callable)&&(t=window[t]),”action”==n?t.apply(null,r):r[0]=t.apply(null,r)})),”filter”==n)return r[0]},removeHook:function(o,n,t,i){var r;null!=gform.hooks[o][n]&&(r=(r=gform.hooks[o][n]).filter(function(o,n,r){return!!(null!=i&&i!=o.tag||null!=t&&t!=o.priority)}),gform.hooks[o][n]=r)}});

Autoblog Car of the Year 2022? Vote now! Choose one of the candidates below * Alfa Romeo Tonal Volkswagen ID Buzz Porsche 911 GT3 RS Range Rover Lotus Emira Kia EV6 GT McLaren Arthur BMW M3 Touring Mercedes SL

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This article Vote for the Autoblog Car of the Year 2022! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Vote #Autoblog #Car #Year