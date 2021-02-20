The National Electoral Council will release the official results this weekend, after a controversy over the tight result of the presidential elections. It is not yet known who will be the rival of correista Andrés Arauz in the second round: if the indigenous leader Yaku Pérez or the conservative Guillermo Lasso. Meanwhile, Pérez leads a mobilization of indigenous communities that ask for a review of the results.

Twelve days have passed since the elections in Ecuador and citizens do not know who will be the rival of Andrés Arauz, aspiring to the presidency for the Union for Hope party and who has the support of former president Rafael Correa.

As time progresses, uncertainty takes hold of a percentage of voters, including representatives of indigenous movements, who see their first real opportunity to come to power vanish.

On February 19, the indigenous mobilization completed its third day of travel since it left on Wednesday the 17th. In front of them, is Yaku Pérez, candidate of the Pachakutik indigenous movement and who has denounced alleged inconsistencies in the electoral process carried out on February 7. February.

Pérez had remained between Quito and Guayaquil, pressing to carry out a vote recount in some provinces. According to the EFE news agency, the candidate will remain with the marchers until his arrival in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, next week.

“Having a mobilized people is a people that sees that hope is born (…) The fact that we have arrived where we have arrived is already a victory. Having 27 assembly members is a triumph. Before, in the best times of Pachakutik, we had ten, “Pérez said before starting the tour in the town of Cuenca, located some 460 kilometers south of Quito.

According to the EFE news agency, Pérez has been adding support as he moves to the Ecuadorian capital. Additionally, various unions and social organizations in the country have announced support for Pérez.

These groups question the position of the CNE by not establishing a vote count and denounce an agenda to favor candidate Guillermo Lasso. The disagreement is due to the fact that the partial count initially released by the electoral authority showed that Pérez had a slight advantage over Lasso and, in subsequent bulletins, the conservative took the lead.

“Groups linked to banks and the right seek to impose a president who represents their interests and, therefore, legitimize electoral fraud,” said Nelson Eraso, president of the Popular Front.

CNE concluded the scrutiny

Despite the mobilization of indigenous communities, the CNE announced on February 19 that it had ended the scrutiny of the presidential electoral process. The electoral body indicated that it waits for the arrival of three acts, coming from abroad with votes for the National Assembly, to offer an official result.

According to the CNE portal, Andrés Arauz accounted for 32.72% of the votes (3,032,906) while the candidate of the Creo Movement, Guillermo Lasso, was awarded 19.74% (1,829,378) and Yaku Pérez is in the third position with 19.38% of the votes (1,796,542).

Against this background, Arauz and Lasso would be competing in the second electoral round scheduled for April 11. However, it is not ruled out that the situation will change if the CNE decides to apply a review due to the proximity in the votes of Lasso and Pérez.

Pérez, who came to be in the second position before a change in the trend, established on February 12 an agreement with Guillermo Lasso to carry out a vote recount that, in principle, obtained the support of the CNE.

However, the pact was diluted over time due to Lasso’s complaints of alleged changes by Pérez to the initial agreement. The electoral body has indicated that the indigenous leader has won in a greater number of provinces, but Lasso has won those with a greater population number.

Despite the complaints, the CNE has supported the transparency of the process in the reports issued by the various international observers who ensured the correct functioning of the process.

