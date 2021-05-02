D.his weekend, it became apparent for a few days, was going to be uncomfortable for the German Football Association (DFB). And for Fritz Keller, his wavering president. From all sides the pressure on the presidents of the state and regional associations increased almost daily before their extraordinary conference this weekend in Potsdam. In fact, the meeting ended on Sunday lunchtime with a bang. The committee withdrew its trust in DFB President Fritz Keller in a secret ballot. He was asked to resign from his position. But that’s not all: the conference also withdrew the confidence of General Secretary Friedrich Curtius.

With their decision, the state and regional associations have freed the DFB from the months-long stranglehold of the two top executives, whose power struggle has paralyzed the association since last year. The smoldering conflict has lastingly damaged the association’s reputation. At the DFB Presidium meeting on Friday before last, Keller equated the 1st Vice President and Judge Rainer Koch with the criminal president of the People’s Court, Roland Freisler, in connection with the association’s internal power struggle.

The conference in Potsdam decidedly disapproved of this comparison with the “Nazi judge”. “Such a statement is completely unacceptable and stunned us. It is condemned in the strongest possible terms. The regional and state associations of the DFB stand for a democratic, tolerant and diverse society. The statement of the president is not compatible with the principles and values ​​of the associations. ”The conference, so it was said in a DFB statement, respect that Keller and Curtius did not want to comment directly on this and asked for time to think about it. The committee also rejected an extraordinary DFB Bundestag and trusted treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge and Koch.

In the past few days, Keller had hoped to be able to convince the state and regional presidents to convene an extraordinary Bundestag. According to the presentation of the president and his supporters from the German Football League, a decision should not only be made about his derailment, but also about the entire power struggle at the top of the DFB. Keller and Curtius did not initially comment on the surprising development.

At the stubborn refusal of the top officials to take responsibility for the self-inflicted crises in the association in the past few months, the DFB works council also seemed to despair. He had therefore sent an urgent letter to the presidium, board of directors and management, after he had already turned to the top of the DFB in January and warned of the “negative effects” of the trench warfare. At that time without success.

“Neither the people involved nor the responsible committees will draw any conclusions,” it said before the conference. “All employees have only one wish: they want to go back to their work in peace and quiet and be able to concentrate exclusively on their core business. Ultimately, it is also about securing jobs, ”said the works council:“ We therefore urge the decision-makers once again to take forward-looking decisions immediately in the upcoming meetings. With a new beginning, structural as well as personnel consequences cannot be ruled out. ”The call for help was heard this time.

After the bang in Potsdam, however, it is also certain: Koch, the great tactician, is back on the side of the winners after this dirty power struggle, for the time being. Nonetheless, those days were a ride on the razor blade for him too, or better: you may still be. Even the representatives of professional football have not yet issued their accounts. The multi-functionary responsible for the amateurs of a crisis-ridden association, who has been pulling the strings for many years and previously emerged successfully from almost all power struggles, was already confronted around the crisis meeting in an irritating way with the fateful consequences of his many years of work in the background.