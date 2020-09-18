The vote of no confidence is still a formula of social control that works in clubs that are not sports limited companies, none as unique as Barça, right now the victim of a very serious institutional crisis due to the mismanagement of the Josep Maria Bartomeu board. Given the impossibility of expressing discontent with white handkerchiefs at the Camp Nou, since the matches are held behind closed doors, formulas such as endorsements calling for the resignation of the Barcelona president are imposed.

The promoters of the vote of no confidence against Bartomeu, which are eight Barcelona groups and three candidates for the 2021 elections —Víctor Font, Lluís Fernández Alà and Jordi Farré—, presented 20,731 signatures at the club’s offices, the highest figure in history Barcelona, ​​much higher than necessary: ​​15% of the electoral roll (16,521). The margin seems wide enough to overcome the validation process of the guarantees that will last 10 days and force a referendum to be held surely in October and in which 66.6% of the votes are needed to overthrow Bartomeu.

“The president should resign today”, sentenced the candidate Jordi Farré. “I would be trembling if I see that 20% of the partners want me out,” said Marc Duch, one of the spokespersons of the platform More than a mocio, especially satisfied by the social response in a context complicated by the lack of parties and by the effects of the covid-19. “It is not an action of a particular or nominal but it is unitary and transversal,” Duch insisted.

Bartomeu reiterates, however, that he aspires to meet his calendar: assembly on October 27, elections on March 20 and 21 and inauguration of the new board on July 1, 2021. He does not plan to resign while balancing the numbers of the Last season and the current one, even if there is a motion that, if it meets the requirements demanded by the table of the vote of no confidence that will be constituted in 10 days, it would surely be voted before November 1.

The vote of no-confidence has already been applied twice in Barcelona: in 1998 against Josep Lluís Núñez, promoted by the Elefant Blau led by Joan Laporta, and in 2008 against Laporta himself, president from 2003 to 2010, at which time Sandro Rosell took office. Laporta considers presenting himself again in elections that are very polarized at a crucial moment for FC Barcelona.