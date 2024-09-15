We all saw them descend the steps of the chamber. He was well escorted, shaking hands and kissing. He was accompanied by Adán Augusto López, the leader of the ruling party. After days of incommunicado, the rumor was unleashed: the traitor is in the PAN. His companions searched for him by all means, but in vain. The die was cast. With any of the two Miguel Angel Yunes, Linares or Marquezthe qualified majority was ensured. Without forgetting that, Daniel Barreda, Senator for Citizen Movement, did not appear either. Too many stories for one truth: did not show up.

At the time of writing these lines, Morena and its allies achieved a qualified majority in 17 local congressesincluding Sinaloa. The reform is going, It will be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation today, September 15. With the Judiciary subduedthe Concentration of power in the hands of a single person is a reality. He balance of powers is a thing of the past And not only that, the opposition in Mexico is irrelevant.

In the midst of a scenario where there are only winners and losers, can we blame Yunes or Barreda of negotiate your salvation – whatever it was – ?

Like many others, I am bothered by the conduct of both politicians, but I am more frustrated by the normalisation of their actions. It is urgent to get out of this convenient confusion, because this is where a good part of the origin of the cultural defeat of the opposition is based. In their ways.

On the one hand, today we talk about Yunes or Barreda, but the truth is that this way of doing politics, “that of deception,” represents a much more accurate way to move forward in Mexican politics. Congruence does not pay. If the Mexican politician does not adapt to it, it is because it does not pay off. Let us reflect on this. In Mexico, while the traitor is perceived as “bold,” the scoundrel is a “survivor” and the corrupt is a “cunning” person who knew how to take advantage of the position. “If you did not do it,” perhaps you lacked courage.

The conquest of the 86th vote and/or the opportune absence to build the qualified majority, are the consequence of a way of doing politics that fuels resentment every day.

On the other hand, not all is lost. The antidote to populism is already on the streets. Despite the excesses that occurred in the Senate a few days ago, the seriousness of what happened is already in the consciousness of a generation that feels plundered todayIt is not only a matter of young university students or vulnerable workers. There is an awareness of going beyond “a like” in the clarity of the purpose. It is not with the methods of these politicians who brought us here today that we can build “what comes next.” Will it be with these parties?

The opposition has an opportunity to correct “its ways.” Let us think about our closest reality, Sinaloa, in the midst of a crisis as severe as that of the last few days, the self-inflicted lockdown in Culiacán, Elota, San Ignacio and others.

While the State Government continues to wait for a miracle to end hostilities, local deputies insist “in the middle of the shooting” on reforming the Organic Law of the UAS, some mayors want their independence celebration and the federal government minimizes the events. And the opposition?

Giovanna Morachis, a local deputy for the PAN, already did so by voting against the judicial reform in the local Congress. But they need to go further. A statement is not enough for citizens who feel abandoned to their fate, not only by bullets, but by the indifference of their political class. Brunette There is no need to do so; it is up to the opposition to offer alternatives.

National Action could consider suspending the current state renewal process. It is a bold measure, but the risk of its irrelevance is real. No one is following you. It is a process divorced from citizen concerns. Call on local prestige for a deep reflection. Break the inertia, which has nothing to do with your institutional life. The current leadership has fulfilled its work. Generate a transition model of openness, not with the same people or for the same ends: to take over the structure. Heed the call and present yourselves as the opposition you aspire to be. Because I do not doubt it, you aspire and can be. Sinaloa needs you (us).

The feeling of abandonment of the people of Sinaloa by the current government is not only a matter of (in)capacity, but of a lack of alternatives. Listen to it. After all, betrayal as a mechanism for political advancement has been brewing for a long time at the local level. The Yunes were born here; from here it is necessary to discontinue them.

So be it.

[email protected]

Juan Alfonso Mejía is a Doctor in Political Science and a social activist in favor of education

