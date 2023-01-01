Vostok is the brand name of a still active Russian watch factory born in 1942 in the town of Chistopol where, following the Nazi invasion in Russia since 1941, the production facilities of a Moscow watch factory were transferred. As happened for almost every mechanical company of the time operating in a country involved in the Second World War, the factories that housed the production of timepieces were reconverted by the government for the construction of weapons and military equipment. At the end of the war Vostok (whose name means “East” in Russian) returned to making watches and in 1965 it became an official supplier to the Defense Department of the then Soviet Union.

In 1967, the Soviet Navy gave Vostok a very difficult task. The company was supposed to develop a diving watch for its military that had the same technical characteristics as the diving watches supplied to sailors in foreign armed forces. We are talking about rather famous and still famous models such as Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, Omega Seamasters and Rolex Submariners. The watch obviously had to be very robust to guarantee functioning at rigid temperatures and considerable marine pressures, and in particular it had to offer a water resistance up to 200 meters deep. The challenge was made even more complicated by three major limitations.

The first was the not be able to use the technical solutions patented by the Swiss manufacturers to make the cases of their timepieces waterproof up to great depths. Acquiring the rights to use those patents would in fact have entailed unsustainable costs for Vostok and in any case it was not even conceivable, even only for these nationalists. The second limitation was the technology available in the Soviet Union at the time. The production processes and machinery used in the Soviet watch industry did not in fact allow the levels of precision to be reached in the construction and assembly of the components that would have been needed to produce a Swiss watch. For this reason, even in the hypothesis of being able to have access to the patents mentioned above, the creation of a diving watch with a project comparable to the Swiss competitors would have been materially impossible. The third limitation was that the watches were expected to be economical in both purchase cost and maintenance cost. The Soviet government did not have very many rubles to spend. The design of this watch, or rather the solution of this big technical puzzle, was entrusted to Mikhail Novikovhead of design at Vostok and his collaborator, the designer Vera Belova.

The robust and well-proven manual caliber was chosen as the movement to be used inside the watch Vostok 2209, which employed 18 jewels and beat at 18,000 vibrations per hour with 38 hours of power reserve and no date. But it wasn’t the movement that worried Nivikov and Belova. The real complication was designing the case from scratch.

In a diving watch case, water can enter from three parts: the case back, the glass and the winding crown. Let’s begin to see how the two Russian designers dealt with the tightness of the first element. Swiss watches, and even today the vast majority of the world’s dive watch manufacturers, used a caseback that was screwed with great force against an elastic gasket which was thus compressed in contact with the case, thus guaranteeing its absolute impermeability. However, this solution had some disadvantages. First of all, it forced the gasket to be replaced every time the case had to be opened for maintenance, since this elastic element was irreparably deformed during tightening. Furthermore, to reduce the risk of deformation, this gasket could not have a very high thickness as would have been desirable, and it also had to be coated with special lubricants. A rather complex and also expensive system.

To solve the case back insulation problem in an efficient, original and even economical way, Novikov and Belova designed this element of their watch dividing it into two parts. A first part made up of the actual metal caseback which simply rested on the gasket placed in contact with the case as a cover. The second part consisted of a threaded metal ring which was screwed inside the case but which came into direct contact with the case back and not with the gasket. In this way the gasket was simply compressed by the caseback pushed in turn by the ring but was not placed at risk of damage as instead happened in Swiss watches. Therefore it was not even necessary to replace it in case of maintenance and could therefore be made with a consistent thickness and width which guaranteed excellent safety margins in terms of waterproofing.







It was now a matter of solving the problem of isolating the water from the glass side. Watch glass can be made from genuine scratch-resistant sapphire or a cheaper but less resistant synthetic material such as acrylic or plexiglass. The Swiss models also adopted a here patented system of gaskets, and spacers that blocked the glass in position making it waterproof. An extremely effective solution, but again expensive and patented. Furthermore, the crystal was sapphire crystal to be extremely rigid in order to withstand the pressures applied by water at great depths. To get around the problem, Novikov and Belova decided to use a transparent plastic material called “Lucite” as glass and used among other things in the production of costume jewelery. In fact it was a very thick and excellently transparent plexiglass that could be produced with a very particular curvature and geometry suitable for slipping under the watch case. However, the most important feature of this crystal was that by virtue of its curvature and its elasticity, as the pressure applied by the water on its external surface increased, the Lucite crystal was crushed against the dial (without obviously touching the hands) and above all to expand against the case increasing even more the impermeability of the case-crystal edge coupling. At a depth of 200 metres, the pressure of the water was in fact such that the 3 mm thick Lucite crystal sank by a good 0.5 mm. Here too the problem of impermeability had been solved effectively and economically. Instead of “brute force” simple intelligence had once again been applied.

The construction of glass and case back of the nascent Vostok underwater was therefore such that paradoxically as the depth of immersion increased, the pressure of the water acting on these two elements would have compressed them against the case, increasing the water resistance of the watch with respect to the conditions of seal guaranteed on the surface of the water. Like the pressure of water acting on the half shells of a seashell.

It remained to address the last problem that is the water resistance of the winding crown. Here the solution was quite easy, it was enough to use a normal screw-down crown with a gasket between the crown and the stem and that was it. However, to increase the sturdiness of the watch and prevent infiltrations following impacts of the winding crown against rocks or metal objects, Novikov and Belova opted for a curious solution which in fact reversed the common functioning of this component. Normally the crown of a watch, if pulled out completely allows the time to be reset while in the intermediate position it allows the winding of the spring of the mechanism through a clutch. In order to be screwed to the case against the sealing gasket, the pin of the winding crown is pushed away by the clutch overcoming the resistance of a spring. In the underwater Vostok the spring disappeared and the clutch, present between the crown and the stem, was engaged only by completely extracting the crown and keeping it pulled outwards. The crown extracted and left free thus appeared curiously “dancer” on the stem, with a completely anomalous behavior but which would have allowed the sealing of the gasket between stem and case to be maintained even in the event of a collision with the crown with possible damage to the stem. A bizarre but ingenious, economical, intrinsically safe solution that also eliminated the need for additional and expensive crown protector shoulders to be made on the case.







Having solved all the basic design problems, the first examples were built. However, the production of the watch was far from simple, even in the phase of realization of the prototypes themselves. In fact, the limits of Soviet production technologies of the time and the processing of complex materials remained, such as stainless steel which made up the watch case instead of the traditional brass. The completely unusual geometries of the Lucite case and crystal didn’t make things any easier. After months of hard and tenacious work, however, some prototypes of the new Vostok diving watch were finally made available to the Russian military divers, who put it severely to the test during the simulation of a recovery of sailors from a submarine stuck at great depth. An accident ominously similar to what would happen many years later to the famous Kursk submarine. The test was a complete success and the watch became part of the official equipment of the Soviet Navy. It only remained to give him a name, and in order to find it, a competition was induced among the Vostok employees. Eventually the name was found: Amphibiaa name that testified to the versatility of the watch useful for both aquatic and terrestrial use. The Vostok Amphibia officially saw the light in 1967 and since then it has not ceased to be produced for the happiness of all those watch enthusiasts who, for very little money, have been able to have a piece of watchmaking history on their wrist with a very particular vintage flavour. Yes, because this watch can still be purchased today on the various marketplaces at prices ranging from 100 to 150 Euros and with an impressive variety of case geometry, bezel types and squares with the most diverse aesthetics. The movements adopted today are obviously more modern, of the automatic mechanical type and with the option of the date window and machine stop. The customization of the Amphibia is then within the economic reach of anyone thanks to the extremely cheap spare parts which are also on sale on the main online sites.

Of course this watch is not perfect in everything. Its economy is perceived both in the poor quality metal braceletwhich is often immediately replaced by the new owner with something more worthy, and from not exceptional luminescence of indexes and spheres. A rather big limit for a watch with a diving vocation. Furthermore, the bezel is not jerky but is held in position by a simple horizontal spring and by the simple friction between the bezel and the case. Friction which is not particularly high also to allow the rotation of the ferrule by hand. Simple, cheap and practical solution but far from intrinsically safe when it comes to entrusting the measurement of immersion time to such a precarious system.

However, the austere charm of the Amphibia, the genius of its technical solutions, its multifaceted design and incredible economy still make it an unmissable piece in the collection of an enthusiast, or more simply the gateway for beginners to the world of mechanical watchmaking.