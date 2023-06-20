Vorwerk, the German company with a long history of manufacturing quality household appliances, recently launched its latest vacuum cleaner model, the VK7s Kobold, made with 100% recyclable materials and with components derived from recycled raw materials. This advanced and customizable cleaning system has the advantage of using wireless technology, which combines suction power and unpredictable silence. The VK7s Kobold is characterized by its ergonomic design, designed to maximize customer ease of use. The device is lightweight, the body of the vacuum cleaner weighs around 2.3kg, with a rotating handle that makes it easy to clean corners and hard-to-reach areas such as areas under furniture, sofas or even beds. The integration of a lever that allows you to easily release the body of the vacuum cleaner is excellent, guaranteeing versatility, intuitiveness and simplicity in interacting with the various accessories. Its compact, modern and elegant design is enriched by a Start & Stop function and a LED display that provides updates on system status and remaining charge. The vacuum cleaner uses a high-performance lithium battery, ensuring a long use time.

The battery also contains a self-cooling material that helps extend its life. The VK7s Kobold operates with an extremely low noise level, making it ideal for anytime use. With one charge, you can easily clean a 90 m2 apartment even if the battery life varies according to the type of use. Usage time is reduced if you, for example, clean carpets or use the washer, however an easily replaceable spare battery for the exhausted one ensures an uninterrupted experience. One of the most notable aspects of the VK7s Kobold is its intelligent cleaning technology. The tests carried out have highlighted the automatic ability to adapt the suction mode based on the type of surface with a Power Boost function, which can be activated via a button located under the handle and easily reached by moving a finger, for deeper cleaning. Furthermore, the device can be customized and monitored through the Folletto App, which not only allows you to change the cleaning settings and keep track of statistics and updates but also offers the possibility to contact customer service and access advice and FAQs on use of your device.

In terms of hygiene, the VK7s Kobold uses filter bags that retain 99.99% of allergenic particles down to 0.3 microns, thanks also to the presence of a HEPA filter, making it ideal even for people sensitive to dust or suffering from allergic symptoms . An added bonus is that the bags are made from over 80% recycled materials, underlining Vorwerk’s commitment to sustainability. Also, the application notifies the user when the filter needs to be cleaned. The VK7s Kobold comes with a range of accessories that increase its versatility. Among them, the EB7s multifunction electric brush uses an ultrasonic recognition system to effectively clean the different surfaces of the house. The PB7s Electric Upholstery Brush is perfect for cleaning furniture, sofas and fabrics. The Pulilava SP7s allows you to vacuum and wash the floors in a single step, it is also supplied with different cloths that can be adapted to different types of floors. The movement of the brush plate is designed to generate pressure and thus vigorously clean the surface. The water tank with a cap that doubles as a built-in detergent dispenser is innovative and very easy to remove and replace. Maintenance is also reduced to a minimum thanks to an automatic and intuitive hooking and unhooking system.

The VK7s Kobold system is equipped with a specific set of accessories for aerial and outdoor cleaning. TD7 Dragonfly is a handy little tool for cleaning curtains and leather car seats, it’s also useful and functional for removing dust, fibers, lint and pet hair from fabrics – and it works brilliantly on clothes too. FD7 Tucano is equipped with a spout with angled, long and extremely soft bristles. It is perfect for cleaning car interiors, PC or piano keyboards, bookcases, window sills and shelves with furnishing accessories, from frames and ornaments, floor lamps and lampshades and extractor hoods. CD7 Pellicano is equipped with a flexible rubber tip nozzle, designed to reach the tightest spots and spaces such as the crevices of sofas or car interiors, such as the spaces between seats. VD7 Anteater – with BA7 Tulip with MB7 Snowdrop – is a set that includes an adjustable nozzle with extendable and flexible tip, a drilling accessory and a crevice brush. It allows you to vacuum even very fine dust from extremely narrow spaces and cracks and is perfect for vacuuming from skirting boards, radiators and the crevices between furniture and bookcases.

The extension accessories – i.e. the SB7 flexible tube and the TR7 telescopic tube – allow you to reach any height, surface, angle and protrusion, even out of sight, and have a single and fundamental purpose: to help you clean more easily the hardest to reach areas because they are particularly high, such as the ceiling or curtain rods for example. Thanks to the oval attachment, extension accessories equipped with a 4-position adjustable swivel joint can be quickly connected to the VK7s Kobold system. In summary, the Vorwerk Kobold V7 S is a highly advanced cleaning device that combines powerful suction with intelligent and versatile functionality. Low weight and ergonomics make it easy to use and the versatility of the accessories make it unique in the panorama of cleaning systems. For those wishing to purchase the Kobold VK200 (V7S) the only system is to contact a Kobold agent for a home demonstration through the official site.