In April it was on average around three degrees colder than usual. In May the temperatures go up sharply. The population soon started sweating – especially in the south.

Munich – The meteorological situation in April was only suitable for fair weather lovers to a limited extent: According to the saying “April does what it wants”, light and shadow alternated in the month, which is known for its variety of weather. This time, however, it was still extraordinary: On average it was three degrees colder than usual, which is a lot. Thus, all of Central Europe experienced the coldest April since 1929.

An indication against climate change? Not at all. Despite the cold, there was once again too little rain: “Unfortunately, the month also ends with an extreme minus in terms of precipitation. It was 40 percent too dry, ”says meteorologist Dominik Jung.

Weather in May: Meteorological roller coaster ride – heat hammer is on the way

The multi-layered weather in Germany will continue in the coming days, but according to forecasts, Germany will be hit by a heat wave in May 2021 – at least for a short time, as well bw24.de * reported. Accordingly, by the end of next week, especially in the south of the republic, it will even be up to 30 degrees warm in some places if you Focus.de Believe.

This is due to the fact that a low pressure area is looming over Western Europe. More and more hot air is flowing into Germany, which leads to an increase in temperatures. According to the forecasts, the temporary high point will be reached on Friday or Saturday this week, the portal says.

The south of the republic will then probably get more sun. The impending short heat wave should therefore mainly focus on federal states such as Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. While it should be summery in the south, it remains rather mild in the north, but sometimes quite windy. However, even in the south, the warm period is unlikely to be of long duration. Jung explains: “Constant and permanent high-pressure weather with lots of sunshine and warmth is not in sight in the first half of May.” Sounds less like summer, but is also less stressful for the organism – and better for the environment.

Weather in Germany: The turning point follows a short summer guest appearance

So if you are waiting for a stable summer situation, you can do that even longer. Overall, the weather will be changeable even in May. Means that after the lush sunshine, colder air can be felt again in the south and the temperatures are plummeting. Rain alternates with intermediate highs. So you can’t speak of a heat wave yet, because the weather changes quickly and rain is inevitably around the corner. Thunderstorms are also looming in many places, as well owl24.de * reported.

While April 2020 was comparatively mild, a completely different picture emerged in the fourth month of this year. A meteorologist explains why the significant deviation is:

In some places in Germany there will also be snowfalls in May if you believe the experts: “In the higher altitudes of the Alps there will even be snow again,” says Dominik Jung. Before the development towards the beginning of summer, however, the temperatures remain at a lower level for the time being: The weather map for the coming days appears to many people as scary – there is also turbulence. (PF) * Merkur.de, bw24.de and owl24.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA

