A Green politician is covered with malice for a public appearance. Ignorance or stage fright? Now the Bundestag candidate is drawing conclusions.

Saarbrücken – Before the federal elections, politicians from all over the country are forming to get on the parliamentary group lists for entry into the national parliament. One politician who had good prospects for this is Irina Gaydukova. The native Ukrainian landed a little surprisingly in the Saar-Greens in second place on the state list, which gives her – or had – a chance of a place in the next Bundestag.

Green politician Gaydukova screwed up a question and answer session in Saarbrücken

A failed public appearance at the party conference in Saarbrücken now has consequences for the 52-year-old. A recording from the weekend shows how Gaydukova is supposed to take a stand at the lectern on issues relating to the climate change. However, the undertaking goes mightily wrong: Except for the first question about cycling, the party member from Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen does not make any meaningful statement, the media instead attested her perplexed glances at the audience.

For someone who is supposed to debate political decisions in the government parliament in Berlin that will noticeably influence the future of over 80 million Germans, this undoubtedly appears unsatisfactory. Especially since members of the Bundestag earn a proud monthly salary of over 10,000 euros – plus a lump sum of 4,418.09 euros for expenses related to their work.

Greens: botched question and answer session generates criticism – Kramp-Karrenbauer joins in

Unsurprisingly, the recording of the already turbulent party congress of the Saar Greens in Saarbrücken causes malice on the internet. The incident is particularly good for political opponents of the Greens. Users scoff at the botched performance and put it on a par with the party’s government ambitions. However, Gaydukova, who has hit the headlines, also receives prominent support from Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU). “The performance is certainly anything but professional. But I find the reactions to it on the Internet even more unprofessional and shameful, ”said the Defense Minister on Twitter.

Party leader Annalena Baerbock had long since realized that with increased interest with a view to the federal election in 2021, the wind is blowing a lot rougher again. In addition, there are trends in the voter polls, which suggest that the support of the population has decreased:

Irina Gaydukova: Green politician resigns – Bundestag dream burst

After her failed appearance, Irina Gaydukova, who arrived more than 20 years ago and acted as a prime example of successful integration among the Greens, has evidently drawn conclusions and initiated her withdrawal. “The member left the parliamentary group and the district council at his own request,” said the Saarbrücken district council.

It is unclear whether the public speech is really ignorance, or whether excitement and stage fright played a role. What is certain, however, is that representatives of other popular parties have already achieved fame with bizarre public appearances. This includes, for example, Bavaria’s former Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber with his legendary speech on the Transrapid. (PF)