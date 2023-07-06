Tuner Vorsteiner will soon be twenty years old. To celebrate, the California company is going big in its own style. That is to say: they bring a number of heavily modified cars to the street. One of the birthday presents is this interpretation of the new BMW M2. The company calls it the GT edition.

We don’t know which leg this M2 got out of bed with, but at least it was the wrong one. Look how angry he peers out of his headlights. We actually like the wide, muscle car-like look with some carbon fiber parts. And is it just us or is there a hint of the new MG 4 XPower in this design too?

Or maybe a modern, BMW version of the two-door Subaru Impreza? Although that may be an optical illusion due to the blue paint and the gold rims. Even then: you can’t claim that Vorsteiner’s BMW M2 doesn’t make an impact. And we much prefer to see these types of modifications than the M Performance products that BMW itself supplies.

Specifications of the BMW M2 from Vorsteiner

Vorsteiner gives little information about what happens under the new hood of the BMW M2. What we do know is that the six-in-line 3.0-liter turbo engine is stolen from an M4 Competition. So you can say that the focus is not only on a splitter, side skirts and diffuser made of carbon fiber. In addition to the specifications, we are also curious whether those ongoing ducktail survives on the back. Next year we will find out when Vorsteiner actually celebrates his twentieth birthday.