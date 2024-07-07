Governor Gusev: the situation after the emergency in Podgorensky District is normalizing

The situation following the emergency situation (ES) that arose after the fall of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Podgorensky District is normalizing. This was reported by the Governor of the Voronezh Region, Alexander Gusev, in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, detonations are becoming less frequent. Sappers continue to comb the nearest populated areas.

“We partially lifted the previously imposed restrictions and opened transit traffic through the village. We inspected the areas of those citizens who want to return to their homes,” Gusev wrote.

On July 7, a state of emergency was declared in the Voronezh Region after a night attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a fire at a warehouse. Due to the incident, about 50 people from three settlements were transported to temporary accommodation centers (TACs).

Podgorensky District is located in the southwestern part of the Voronezh Region. As of 2021, about 21 thousand people live here. The administrative center of the district is an urban-type settlement.