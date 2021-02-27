The Voronezh rocket engine building center conducted the first fire test of a standard rocket engine chamber for use on the second stage of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle, reports TASS…

“The first firing test of the standard chamber of the RD-0124MS rocket engine, created for use in the second stage of the promising domestic space launch vehicle Soyuz-5, has been successfully carried out,” the press service of the Chemical Automation Design Bureau told reporters.

It is noted that the test lasted 50 seconds at the nominal thrust mode.

Several more fire launches are planned in the coming months. At the same time, final tests of the complete engine and firing bench tests are being prepared as part of the second stage of the launch vehicle.

The rocket engine RD-0124MS runs on liquid oxygen and naphthyl, developing a thrust of 60 tons in the void. It is used in the second stage of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle.

Earlier it was reported about the launch program of the Vostochny cosmodrome in 2021. Dmitry Rogozin, General Director of Roscosmos, spoke about it. According to him, within the framework of the federal space program, it is planned to carry out three launches from the Vostochny cosmodrome in 2021, and many commercial launches are also planned.

12 launches of Soyuz-2 carrier rockets are planned from the Baikonur cosmodrome this year.