In the Basmanny Court of Moscow, a preventive measure was chosen for businessman Andrei Bogomazov, suspected of attempted murder of the head of the Ramonsky district of the Voronezh region, Nikolai Frolov. Izvestia correspondent Artem Yakovenko reported on July 19 that the Voronezh businessman had been sent to a pre-trial detention center for two months.

According to investigators, Bogomazov planted an improvised explosive device under the car of the head of the district in 2019. Frolov allegedly refused to issue a building permit to the entrepreneur. The businessman didn’t like it. On the eve of the explosion, the head allegedly received threats. But at first it was not possible to detain the persons involved in the assassination attempt on the official.

Searches were carried out in the businessman’s house, during which they found objects and documents confirming the businessman’s involvement in the attempted assassination of the head of the district.

“No evidence base that could objectively confirm the involvement of my client Bogomazov in the crime, that is, in the attempted murder of the head of the Ramonovsky district of the Voronezh region, has been presented. The information with which the investigation substantiates its petition is clearly far-fetched, unfounded and ephemeral,” commented Igor Bushmanov, Bogomazov’s lawyer.

By a court decision, Bogomazov will go to a pre-trial detention center for two months. His lawyers have already filed an appeal, they intend to seek an acquittal through a jury trial.

Earlier, on July 18, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia reported that law enforcement officers had detained Andrey Bogomazov. A few months later, the criminal case, on behalf of the leadership of the Investigative Committee of Russia, was transferred to the central office of the department, the department clarified.

Investigators reported that Bogomazov built a non-residential building with violations, and as a result, he could not put it into operation. The administration of the Ramonsky district pointed out to him the shortcomings and demanded that the violations of urban planning norms be eliminated.

The explosion of a homemade bomb installed on Frolov’s official car thundered in December 2019. The official was injured, he was operated on, the condition of the victim was stabilized.

The criminal case initiated on the fact of the attempt is being investigated in the Main Investigation Department (GSU) of the department. Investigators are also investigating the case of deliberate damage to other people’s property and illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and carrying of explosive devices.