The Voronezh Mayor’s Office approved the project for the planning of the territory in the Zheleznodorozhny District with an area of ​​115.26 hectares. There will be multi-storey residential buildings and a logistics center, it follows from the decision of the administration.

We are talking about the territory bounded by the water intake area, the lands of the Somovsky forestry and the M-4 highway. In this zone, on Iziskateley Street, there are about 30 land plots where multi-storey buildings are allowed. There are also green spaces, the maximum number of them is planned to be preserved, writes IA “Abireg”…

54 hectares have been designated for housing construction. The territory will be developed in several stages. According to the project, the houses will be from 11 to 26 floors. The area of ​​the apartments will be 690 thousand square meters. m, and the total area of ​​buildings and structures is almost 1.3 million square meters. m. The microdistricts are designed for 23 thousand inhabitants.

Also, two schools for 1.2 thousand places each, kindergartens for 980 places, a clinic for 300 visits, two shopping and entertainment centers and a sports complex for 800 places will be erected on the territory. 4.6 hectares have been identified for overground parking lots, seven more parking lots will be created in the microdistricts themselves. Together they will be able to accommodate 10.5 thousand cars.

In addition, a logistics center with an area of ​​9 hectares is planned to be built on a territory isolated from the houses. Warehouse blocks with a shopping area will be equipped there.

The array is owned by three developers. They received land as compensation for solving the problem of defrauded real estate investors.