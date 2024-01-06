Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov congratulated the family of serviceman Alexander Sychev from the Moscow region, who died during a special military operation (SVO), on the New Year and the upcoming Christmas. On January 6, he came with gifts to visit the Sychevs, where he was met by the wife and children of a military man.

“I am here today to congratulate your family, the family of the hero. The 45th brigade are special guys, this is a brotherhood. I would like to hug you on the eve of a big holiday. It’s clear that no one can replace your father, but we will be by your side,” said the governor of the Moscow region.

The senior warrant officer of the 45th brigade was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia. The deceased military man is survived by his wife Irina and four minor children. At the end of December, the head of the region gave the family a state award – the Gold Star medal.

Alexander Sychev went to participate in a special operation in 2022 as a drone operator and, together with his comrades, destroyed a large amount of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Once during the battle, a fighter threw an enemy FPV drone out of a trench with his hands. Sychev died heroically in August 2023 during a surprise enemy attack.

Earlier, on December 31, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu congratulated the country's military personnel on the New Year. In his address, the head of the defense department said that the Russian army had once again shown its invincibility. He pointed out that all the enemy’s plans in 2023 went to waste thanks to the courage of the Russian military.