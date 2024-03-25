Vorobyov: there was a danger of fire spreading from Crocus City Hall to other buildings

During the fire at Crocus City Hall, there was a danger that the fire would spread to other buildings, said the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov. Writes about this TASS.

He recalled that Crocus is an unbroken chain of buildings. “There was a noticeable danger that the fire could spread to even more serious objects,” the head of the region said.

This was avoided thanks to the work of firefighters and rescuers, the politician added.

Earlier it became known that the area of ​​the Crocus City Hall roof collapse after the terrorist attack on March 22 was seven thousand square meters. The area of ​​the fire in the concert hall building was 12.9 thousand square meters.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that 90 percent of the rubble in the Crocus City Hall auditorium had been cleared.