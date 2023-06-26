A resident of Vorkuta installed a fraudulent application on her phone and lost almost 800 thousand rubles, according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Komi Republic on Monday, June 26.

According to the 50-year-old woman, an unknown person called her and introduced himself as an employee of the Central Bank. The stranger said that they tried to write off money from the Vorkutinka account and get a loan, writes IA “Komiinform”.

The caller, ostensibly for security reasons, asked the woman to install a program to “protect” her finances. Trusting the interlocutor, she followed the instructions of the fraudster. Having obtained remote access to the phone, the swindler stole personal savings in the amount of 790 thousand rubles from the account.

During the investigation, it turned out that the attacker used a subscriber number registered in the Novosibirsk region to communicate with the victim. A criminal case has been initiated under paragraph “d”, part 3 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

