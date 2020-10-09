It was already proclaimed by the famous television commercial: “Red Bull gives you wings.” Perhaps this is the secret that has allowed the heir to the energy drink empire, Vorayuth Yoovidhya, to escape justice after in 2012 he ran over a policeman in Bangkok, taking his life. The case aroused a wave of popular indignation at the apparent impunity of the privileged classes in Thailand, a social pressure that has led the prime minister’s office to impose its reopening after being closed falsely last July. Interpol has already issued a red notification, the most urgent, to locate the young fugitive.

Police Sergeant Major Wichian Klanprasert fulfilled an ordinary day of work on September 3, 2012, patrolling the streets of the Thai capital on the back of his motorcycle like any other day, when he was hit by a silver Ferrari. The vehicle, which was traveling well above the permitted speed, dragged his body for 100 meters before leaving the scene. The trail of oil stains led the police to the door of Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of the founder of Red Bull and a member of the second wealthiest family in the country.

At first the young man denied any involvement with the events, then he maintained that it was his personal assistant who was behind the wheel until, finally, he acknowledged his guilt. The analyzes showed that he had consumed alcohol and drugs. Vorayuth was charged with speeding, hit, run, and perjury; for which he faced a sentence of up to ten years in prison. Immediately afterwards, he went out on bail.

A judicial process then started from which the young man was absent constantly, ignoring the summons, claiming professional commitments while in his social media profiles he boasted of luxurious trips, for example, to ski in Japan. When in April 2017 the count of unanswered citations rose to eight, the court approved an arrest warrant against him. When the security forces came to meet him, they discovered that he had escaped to Singapore in his private plane. Once there, he left the ship and continued his journey. The authorities could do no more than cancel his passport and alert Interpol, which issued a first search and arrest notice.

Vorayuth, however, disappeared. With the passage of time some of the accusations against him began to prescribe. In July this year, the police announced the withdrawal of all charges, following instructions from the attorney general. This decision caused enormous social discontent, reflected in a movement that called for a boycott of the consumption of the company’s products.

A few weeks later the forces of order began an internal investigation into the irregularities of the case, motivated by the intervention of the prime minister’s office, which concluded that there had been “concessions”. As a result, in early August the process was reopened, with a new international arrest warrant for Vorayuth Yoovidhya for “reckless driving resulting in death” and cocaine use. Interpol has also reinstated the red notice, as confirmed last Sunday by police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen. “We have to do everything possible (…) to bring him back to the country because it is a very serious crime,” he said.

A family saga

Vorayuth Yoovidhya’s life couldn’t be more different from that of his grandfather, Chaleo Yoovidhya, the founder of Red Bull. Little is known about the businessman’s origins, other than that he was born into a poor family in a rural village in Thailand on an undetermined date. Chaleo began his career selling antibiotics until he set up his own pharmaceutical firm. In 1976, in a moment of “divine inspiration” as he later recounted, he created an energy drink. On his label he placed two gaures or Indian bison, a wild bovine species native to Southeast Asia.

The concoction would end up in the hands of an Austrian commercial agent named Dietrich Mateschitz, visiting the country, appeasing his jet lag. The two partnered and in 1987 they launched a version adapted for the international market: Red Bull was born. Each one contributed half a million dollars and shared 49% of the new franchise. The remaining 2% went to Chaleo’s eldest son, Chalerm Yoovidhya.

He is now the head of the family after the death of his father in 2012. Chalerm controls the business network that produces the drink, which in 2019 sold 7.5 billion cans in 171 countries. The Yoovidhya assets amount to 20.2 billion dollars (17.1 billion euros) according to Forbes, making them the second richest family in Thailand. Chalerm’s reputation is not flawless either: his name has appeared on the famous Panama Papers; a minor offense compared to his son, a fugitive from justice. Unfortunately for the latter, Red Bull’s wings are nothing more than marketing.