On the night of October 10, a strong fire was reported that started in the parking lot of the airport in the city of Luton -located 50 kilometers from London, in England-.

Photos and videos show the magnitude of the conflagration, which began on the top floor of one of the parking lots. According to authorities, there were about 1,500 cars at the scene.

According to Andy Hopkinson, spokesman for the Bedfordshire fire brigade, the first calls were received at approximately 8:40 pm, according to the English press. In them, citizens reported a fire on the third floor of an airport parking lot that involved a car.

“We were faced with a rapidly escalating and spreading fire involving a large number of vehicles,” Hopkinson said.

At around 9:38 p.m., the conflagration was declared a “serious incident.”

Luton International Airport, where the emergency occurred, is located in Bedfordshire, which is one of the 47 counties of England.

“We believe that about 1,500 vehicles were on site at the time,” the spokesperson says.

The fire spread quickly through the area and caused a “significant structural collapse.” More than 100 firefighters from the county and other surrounding areas responded to the emergency.

In each of the authorities’ updates, citizens have been asked to avoid the area. So far, there are reports of five people – including personnel who attended the incident – affected by smoke inhalation.

There is no report of deaths.

Efforts are still ongoing to extinguish a serious fire at Luton Airport. We are continuing to protect airport surrounding infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART. For anyone whose travel plans may be affected, please refer to the advice being provided by London Luton Airport. pic.twitter.com/tNFo4hvRdX — Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023

On Wednesday morning, firefighters reported that the fire was under control. The investigation into the causes of the conflagration continues.

For now, it is preliminarily suggested that the fire started in a truck that used diesel fuel. The flames eventually caused an explosion.