The largest German real estate group Vonovia has used the sharp rise in its share price for a capital increase. The Dax group brought 17 million new shares at a price of 59 euros each with investors, such as the Bochum company announced.

Vonovia intends to use the proceeds of around one billion euros to repay debts and leverage growth opportunities. “We will use the opportunities when they arise,” said Chief Financial Officer Helene von Roeder. Vonovia shares, which rose to a record high of EUR 62.74 on Thursday, traded four percent lower on Friday at EUR 59.

Vonovia owns 415,000 apartments in Germany, Austria and Sweden, including a good 350,000 in Germany. In recent years, the group had bought several companies, mainly abroad, such as the Swedish housing company Hembla. The real estate group is also investing in modernizing and building new apartments. The expansion course and higher rents have increased the operating profit (FFO) for years, and the Corona crisis has so far hardly left any traces on the Dax group.

On the one hand, the proceeds from the capital increase will be used to repay debts due in the fourth quarter of 2020, he explained to the group. Vonovia has to repay a bond worth 750 million euros. “The additional proceeds from the issue are to be used for future growth opportunities that arise in the current environment and that Vonovia intends to pursue in accordance with its investment criteria.”

INVESTORS TURN SHARES AND BONDS FROM THE HANDS OF COMPANIES

Given the soaring stock markets and low interest rates, many companies have taken the opportunity in the past few months to raise fresh money through stock and bond placements. Because of the loose monetary policy of the central banks and government aid programs in the Corona crisis, there is plenty of capital that is looking for investment opportunities. Companies such as cruise lines that have been severely affected by the corona pandemic have been able to collect billions in fresh capital in order to survive the crisis. In June and July, companies raised more money through IPOs and the issuance of high-yield bonds than they have done in 20 years, according to data from Refinitiv. Even in the normally quiet holiday month of August, numerous transactions were handled – in the first three weeks of August, companies raised $ 65.5 billion through IPOs and high-yield bonds, more than they had in at least ten years.

Companies that are barely affected by the Corona crisis have again used the opportunity in recent months to get cheap money and replace expensive loans. Vonovia, for example, only procured 1.5 billion euros with two bonds at the beginning of July in order to repay high-interest loans in Sweden early.

rtr