For the American skier Lindsey Vonn, the weekend in Cortina d‘ Ampezzo ended with another setback. One day after her 20th place in the downhill, the former speed queen fell in the Super-G and was eliminated. At least she remained unhurt. German hopeful Kira Weidle-Winkelmann also didn’t make it to the finish, while her teammate Emma Aicher finished in a good tenth place. An Italian woman secured victory again. The overall World Cup leader Federica Brignone won ahead of the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter. Sofia Goggia triumphed in the downhill race on Saturday. A week after her strong performances in St. Anton with a sixth and fourth place, Vonn traveled to the Dolomites with great expectations. In Cortina, Italy, where she has won twelve of her 82 World Cup victories to date, things didn’t go well for the American right from the start. After a fall during training, she was clearly beaten in her flagship discipline, the downhill. In the Super-G, Vonn had good split times before she slipped at a gate and was eliminated. The 2010 Olympic champion was annoyed, but quickly got up again and drove down the slope on her own. The next opportunity for the World Cup returnee to attack the podium again will be at the speed races in Garmisch-Partenkirchen next weekend. Then she wants to Weidle-Winkelmann will also attack again. It was “definitely not a satisfactory weekend,” the Starnberg resident told ARD. She finished 17th in the downhill. Four years ago she came second in the World Championships on the slope that will be used to compete for Olympic medals in 2026.