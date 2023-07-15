Marketa Vondrousova has caused a huge surprise by taking the title at Wimbledon. The Czech, only 42nd in the world ranking, was too strong for the Tunisian Ons Jabeur (6) in the final in two sets: 6-4, 6-4. She writes history with that, because never before has an unseeded player won the top prize on the ‘sacred grass’.

