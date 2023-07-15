This is how great stories are born, when you least expect it and where you probably least expected it to happen. It is happening now in London, where the English crowd is giving an ovation to Marketa Vondrousova, now the last Wimbledon champion. Czech, discreet, contained. Happy with her distinguished metallic tray. Only the very fans had heard of her, a tennis player who competes with one of those new electric motors that do not make noise, so silent. But what do they shoot? Behind, many injuries, another of those races on the verge of ruin. But, this is how Ons Jabeur expresses it, defeated again, double 6-4 in 1h 20m: “This is a hard journey, this is tennis.”

The Tunisian, a finalist last year, shed tears during the parliament because another opportunity has vanished, the third on a big stage. She gave in last year at the Cathedral, then fell in New York and left empty again. One stick after another. They already weigh. “I’m going to look ugly in the photos, and I don’t want that to happen,” she says, trying not to cry. “It is the toughest loss of my career… But you are a fantastic player [le dedica a la campeona] and you’ve suffered a lot of injuries, so I’m happy for you. I will not give up, I will come back stronger. Someday I will achieve it, I promise you ”, he addresses his team, who also laments from the stands.

Recognized as one of the most talented players and with the best wrist on the circuit, Jabeur, 28, does not quite find the reward her virtuosity deserves. Her tension eats at him. She happened a year ago – beaten by Elena Rybakina – and she repeats the scene. By the fourth game, unable to control herself, she has already given herself several slaps that have reddened her thigh. She hits herself, she punishes herself; she bites her nails on the sidewalk and her face is already a poem. Being very good is not the same as knowing how to play finals in tennis. There are, and many, who had an extraordinary game and ended up empty-handed. But there are also those that persist.

Without going any further, illustrious like Chris Evert or figures like Kim Clijsters. Both lost their first three finals; then they touched the sky. It happens that Jabeur is approaching thirty and his late ascension collides with the fragility that the definitive day transmits. He starts again well, but progressively loses his color and, despite a world remaining, he shrugs his arms and balls around like a lost soul. Consequently, the story of an African tennis player winning a Grand Slam once again remains in the draft, while Vondrousova, yes, Vondrousova, celebrates against all odds.

After Novotna and Kvitova

“I don’t even know how I did it,” he replies about the green. “Before this tournament I did not imagine that I would have been able to play at this level. This sport is crazy, I don’t know what’s happening…”, the winner continues incredulously, who before the feat –signed at the age of 24– had only won four matches on grass. Elbow, wrist, elbow; operating room and a progressive drop in the ranking when four years ago he had already made himself known, a finalist at Roland Garros at the time. He now stands tall on the grass. Jabeur insists on crashing into the net and she, whole, with all the coldness in the world, closes as it should be here. There is a slip, double fault, but the cut volley arrives.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do to myself,” he says, referring to the abundant tattoos that cover his skin, in the form of doodles. “But I do know that my coach promised to get one if he won a Grand Slam… So we’ll go tomorrow!” He continues with a laugh. Incredible but true. She, the first unseeded to storm London; she, 42nd in the world so far; she, the lowest-ranked winner in the history of the tournament. The English prize will catapult her to the tenth step, then she will shine for the first time in the top-10. She honors her compatriots Jana Novotna (1998) and Petra Kvitova (2011 and 2014) with success.

And meanwhile, roulette continues, even though a new status has emerged on the circuit and the Swiatek, Sabalenka or Rybakina are consolidating at the heights. There are seven different champions in the last seven editions of the tournament, two new champions in the first two majors of this course; There are already 18 active players who have captured a trophy in the four majorsfrom the very veteran Venus Williams (43 years old and still active) to the surprising Czech (left-handed, cambered blow, neat in the technical and intelligent, pure school of the East) with whom neither the most optimistic nor the most daring counted.

Yes, Vondrousova. She came unannounced and from below to Wimbledon. Who was going to say it…

